Young Thug Confirms That Mariah the Scientist Broke Up With Him

Young Thug has some reason to be happy over these last few days. The YSL superstar dropped his comeback album UY SCUTI this past Friday, his first in a little over two years. It arrived after much anticipation, a handful of delays, and his absence thanks to his RICO case.

But it appears he's had to celebrate without his girlfriend of four years, Mariah the Scientist. This shocking news comes via a stream with Adin Ross that took place last night (Sep. 30), per Billboard. It appears that she was the one who decided to end things. As he bluntly states, "I got broke up, n****."

Interestingly, though, it seems he's already in another relationship. "I got a girl," he adds. Thugger then shares that he's either dating someone who's got a man or he's saying Mariah hasn't found someone else yet.

"She probably don’t got a boyfriend, but I got a girl," he shares.

Over the last couple of weeks or so, fans have been speculating whether or not they were still an item. That's a result of the recent leaked jail calls where in one of them, he admits having cheated on Mariah days before his RICO arrest.

He shared in the audio that Mariah confronted him about it but lied about the time in which it happened.

Young Thug UY SCUTI First Week Sales

"Wasn't a minute ago, it was the day before I got locked up, man… Whatever happened wasn’t even a month, like 18 days or something like that. Whatever, I ain’t doing it with her. So whoopie doo."

Shortly after, Thug apologized, "My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is, and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

Mariah hasn't spoken about this breakup publicly, so we will see if she does sometime soon. This may be good news for her fans, who have been pretty vocal about how they didn't like Thugger for her.