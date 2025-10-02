Young Thug Makes Horrifying Revelation About His Oral Hygiene

Dropping new music isn't all he's been up to, however. Earlier this week, he also teamed up with Adin Ross for a livestream. As expected, this resulted in plenty of interesting and wild moments. At one point, for example, the internet personality asked him how often he brushes his teeth. "Once a week," he replied, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk.

Of course, social media users have a lot to say about the concerning revelation. "Bring back embarrassment 😂," one commenter says. "He could’ve kept that to himself," someone else writes. Others suspect that he was only trolling to get a reaction.

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist

This is far from the only shocking claim he made during the stream, however. He also revealed that his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist broke up with him. “I got broke up with, n***a,” he shared. “I got a girl. She probably don’t got a boyfriend, but I got a girl.” He didn't share any details of the supposed split, but in a jail call leaked last month, he admitted to cheating on her before getting locked up.

He issued a heartfelt apology to the songstress on his UY Scuti track "Miss My Dogs" and on X.

"My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," he tweeted. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is, and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."