Ray J Puts Jay-Z & Beyonce On Blast For Allegedly Ignoring Brandy On Tour

Ray J Puts Jay-Z Beyonce On Blast Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Ray J performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Recently, Ray J shared a message for Jay-Z and Beyonce, even though he knew his sister Brandy wouldn't approve.

Ray J is one artist who never hesitates to speak his mind online, no matter who it might upset. He did just that recently when he called out Jay-Z and Beyonce for how they acted during his sister Brandy's "The Boy Is Mine" tour with Monica. In his eyes, they failed to show her the kind of love they should have despite attending multiple shows.

“N****a need to pull up when they pull up to the show,” he says in a video shared on Instagram. “Come on, say ‘what’s up’ to Brandy. JAY-Z and Beyonce, for y’all to come to every show and not speak to B. I don’t like that. [...] I love you, Jay, and I love you, Bey. Y’all the two biggest stars in the world.”

In his caption, Ray J pointed out that his sister didn't know he was making the video, and that she likely wouldn't approve.

Ray J Arrest

“THIS IS COMING FROM THE HEART!! And I LOVE MY FAMILY AND I LOVE JAY AND BEY!! ——BRANDY AND THE FAMILY DID NOT CO-SIGN THIS!," he wrote. "SHES SUPER FOCUSED ON MAKING EVERY SHOW GREAT! - I WILL PROB GET IN TROUBLE FOR THIS!! - BUT I LOVE JAY Z AND BEY!!”

Ray J's latest rant comes just a few days after he got into a heated argument with his ex, Princess Love, and allegedly pulled a gun on her during a livestream. This resulted in his arrest and a permanent Twitch ban. He wasn't behind bars for long, and once he was released, he reflected on the experience publicly.

"Arguing with this n***a in here jacking off in jail," he recalled. "It was crazy. Bro, I almost beat the n***a a** four times, 'cause I'm like, bro, I'm trying to survive in there, bro. Jacking off in there, bro. Under his bed, bro. It was crazy. I almost beat that n***a under his bed, bro. Playing with me. Talking about, 'Ray J, Ray J!' It was a lot. Never go to jail, y'all. It's really bad."

