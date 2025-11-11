Last month, Brandy and Monica kicked off their co-headlining The Boy Is Mine tour alongside Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts. Over the weekend, they brought the tour to the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California for the last time. As expected, some very special guests were in attendance, per Billboard. This includes Beyonce, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Queen Latifah, Jenifer Lewis, and more.

During the show, Brandy and Monica performed hits like “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)" and “I Wanna Be Down," among others. Of course, they also performed “The Boy Is Mine.” At one point in the evening, they even paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston.

The tour will continue into December with stops in Charlotte, New York City, D.C., and Atlanta. It will close with a show in Jacksonville on December 14.

Brandy & Monica Tour

Monica and Brandy Norwood arrive at the Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

“This really is a full-circle moment," Brandy said of the tour in a press release. "Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.”