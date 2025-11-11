Beyonce & Jay-Z Step Out For Brandy & Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” Tour Stop In Los Angeles

NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers
Jun 16, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Recording artists Beyonce and Jay Z during the first quarter game six of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. Ken Blaze / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This weekend, Brandy and Monica brought their co-headlining "The Boy Is Mine" tour to the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

Last month, Brandy and Monica kicked off their co-headlining The Boy Is Mine tour alongside Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts. Over the weekend, they brought the tour to the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California for the last time. As expected, some very special guests were in attendance, per Billboard. This includes Beyonce, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Queen Latifah, Jenifer Lewis, and more.

During the show, Brandy and Monica performed hits like “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)" and “I Wanna Be Down," among others. Of course, they also performed “The Boy Is Mine.” At one point in the evening, they even paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston.

The tour will continue into December with stops in Charlotte, New York City, D.C., and Atlanta. It will close with a show in Jacksonville on December 14.

Brandy & Monica Tour
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
Monica and Brandy Norwood arrive at the Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

“This really is a full-circle moment," Brandy said of the tour in a press release. "Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.”

“The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me," Monica added. "This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us.”

