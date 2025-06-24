Brandy & Monica Announce Co-Headlining "The Boy Is Mine" Tour

Brandy and Monica are teaming up for a co-headlining The Boy Is Mine tour that will kick off this fall. The two will be bringing along Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts to perform arena shows in 24 cities across North America. The shows will begin in Cincinnati on October 16th and wrap up in Houston on December 7th. Other stops include Milwaukee, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and more.

In a press release caught by Pitchfork along with the announcement, Brandy said: “This really is a full-circle moment. Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.”

Monica added: “The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us.”

Following the first show in Cincinnati, Brandy and Monica will be hitting Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, Memphis, and Atlanta throughout the rest of October. In November, they'll perform in Greensboro, Baltimore, Las Vegas. Oakland, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Columbia, Birmingham, St. Louis, Brooklyn, Newark, Atlantic City, Hampton, and Detroit, as well as Washington, DC. Then there's just New Orleans, Fort Worth, and Houston in December.