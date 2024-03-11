Monica Blasts Fan Who Thinks She Got A New Partner Too Quick

When a fan suggested that the singer needed time to "stay singe" and "cleanse" herself of her old boo, she told them to check themselves first.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Tycoon Music Festival

Monica is currently on the road with Nicki Minaj for her Pink Friday 2 world tour, and it looks like her man is by her side. Moreover, she recently posted some pictures with her boyfriend Anthony Wilson on Instagram, which Instagram account The Neighborhood Talk chose to shout out. In that post's comments section, one fan had some particularly harsh words for the singer moving on from her past known relationship, which was her ten-year marriage to Shannon Brown from 2010 to 2019, when she filed for divorce. "Y'all don't believe in staying single and cleansing the last man out your [cat emoji]," the fan commented.

"My last one couldn't even get no damn [cat emoji]," Monica clapped back to the attempted cleanser in the comments section. "& that was 2.5 yrs ago !!! this is why it's better to speak what you know or just MYMFBB," she concluded, which we assume means... Well, we won't spoil it for you. Regardless, it's not the only other recent rumor that the College Park native had to address recently. When some fans theorized that she got a BBL, she was quick to set the record straight on Instagram Live.

Read More: Who Has Monica Dated?

Monica's Response To Presumptuous Fan About Moving Too Fast

"Y’all got jokes," Monica told her audience on the social media platform before her PF2 shows with her "Love Me Enough" collaborator began. "Let me tell you something. My health is far too bad to be playing like that. For me a BBL would mean bought by Linda," she explained, which was a praiseful and commendatory message to her stylist. "Mama don’t play! I won’t even get lash extensions; I still wear strips I can rip off. I done kept it real with y’all so long y’all forgot."

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old's ex C-Murder recently seemed to address her comments on being heartbroken. "I don’t know why someone feels the need to publicly bash a person that’s fighting for their life??” the incarcerated rapper wrote on IG. “I am a black male fighting and hoping for freedom one day. Wanna speak on something??  Let’s talk about freeing us Louisiana inmates still held illegally and unconstitutionally by a racist Jim Crow law through a non-retroactive 10/2 non unanimous jury. Facts.I am asking all celebrities against RACISM to visit this website: www.louisianabusinessesagainstracistlaws.com and retweet to help relieve modern day slavery and to sign our petition for freedom. Thanks." For more news and updates on Monica, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Ariana Grande Reveals Her First Impression Of Remaking Brandy & Monica’s Smash Hit “The Boy Is Mine”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
BET Music Showcase – Grammy Weekend 2020RelationshipsC-Murder Addresses Monica's Recent Comments: "Let’s Talk About Freeing Us Louisiana Inmates"
Xscape With Monica And Tamar Braxton In Concert - Miami, FloridaRelationshipsDoes Monica Have A BBL? "The Boy Is Mine" Singer Addresses Speculation
monica denise brown boyfriendsRelationshipsWho Has Monica Dated?
monica c murderRelationshipsMonica & C-Murder Relationship Timeline