Monica Refutes Allegations That She's "For Everybody"

Monica didn't take too kindly to the claims and shared a long video biting back.

BYLavender Alexandria
2022 Lovers &amp; Friends Music Festival

Earlier this year, Monica was announced as one of the opening acts for part of Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 world tour. The tour got started earlier this month which has created a lot more attention directed at the R&B darling than she's bee used to for a while. When some of that attention manifested in negative ways, however, she felt the need to respond. In particular, she seemed upset by the claim that she goes through romantic partners often and recorded a long response video to the claims.

In the video, she begins claiming that "all of a sudden, I'm for the streets" before rattling off numerous reasons why she isn't. She claims that in her most high-profile public relationship, she stuck around for so long that fans were even telling her it was overdue time to leave. She then listed off some of her relationships, insisting that even the shortest ones were a stable commitment. All of that evidence seems to leave her dumbfounded with how some fans can pick the specific criticism to level against her. Check out the full video response she shared below.

Monica Responds To Her Haters

In the comments, fans have a variety of reactions. Some feel that her even acknowledging the criticisms was unnecessary. "being 40 plus explaining your body count is WILD" one of the top comments reads. Others come to the defense of the R&B singer. "Listen leave Monica the f alone okay we’re not playing about her" and Monica was an internet fav until she decided to work with someone y’all 'don’t like.' Smh two other comments read.

This isn't even the first time she's had to clap back at fans recently. She took to Instagram comments earlier this week. Her comments fired back at fans claiming she got a new boyfriend too quickly. What do you think of Monica's response to fans claiming that she's "for everyone? " Do you think she does a good job at refuting the allegations? Let us know in the comment section below.

