C-Murder Addresses Monica's Recent Comments: "Let’s Talk About Freeing Us Louisiana Inmates"

C-Murder has responded to Monica‘s recent comments about feeling “heartbroken” after the couple’s recent split, arguing that her attention, and that of the public, would be better spent focusing on prison reform. The rapper is currently serving a life sentence for the shooting of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2002. He’s consistently maintained his innocence over the years and has repeatedly sought an appeal.

“I don’t know why someone feels the need to publicly bash a person that’s fighting for their life??” C-Murder began in a post on Instagram. “I am a black male fighting and hoping for freedom one day. Wanna speak on something?? Let’s talk about freeing us Louisiana inmates still held illegally and unconstitutionally by a racist Jim Crow law through a non-retroactive 10/2 non unanimous jury. Facts.I am asking all celebrities against RACISM to visit this website: www.louisianabusinessesagainstracistlaws.com and retweet to help relieve modern day slavery and to sign our petition for freedom. Thanks.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 28: Singer/songwriter/actress Monica performs during The Great Xscape Tour at Smoothie King Center on December 28, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

As for what Monica had to say, she remarked in her own recent post: “Well, here it is in short. I got my heartbroken (again) and that’s ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson, I went through it, got over it, now I can laugh about it! Life continues! I feel great that he has representation to one day be free! Let’s move forward.” Her remarks came after she made a public appearance with her new man, Chris Brown‘s manager, Anthony Wilson.

C-Murder Responds To Monica

Monica and Wilson attended Nelly‘s Black and White Ball, last weekend. In another comment on Instagram, Monica wrote: “OMGGGGG I haven’t said his name in 2 yrs can yall follow my lead like yall did when I brought him up? One band one sound.” Be on the lookout for further updates on C-Murder on HotNewHipHop.

