Kelly Rowland, is a celebrated singer, songwriter, dancer and actress from Atlanta, Georgia. Originally a founding member of Destiny’s Child, she’s gone on to carve a lane of her own, albeit in the shadow of Beyonce (an issue she addressed on her recent single Dirty Laundry). To date, she’s sold 25 million records as a solo artist, internationally, having released four studio albums, 3 compilations, and two EPs, not to mention her contributions to various film soundtracks. Throughout her career, the five-time GRAMMY award winner has collaborated with Gym Class Heroes, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Nelly, David Guetta, Lil Wayne, Simon Cowell and more. Most recently, she released a new album titled Talk A Good Game, was rescued after being lost at sea on a private boat and confirmed her engagement to her manager and best friend Tim Witherspoon. Stay tuned.