Jay-Z Named 25th Best Songwriter Of The Century By Billboard

BY Cole Blake 680 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Semifinal-Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid C.F.
[Subscription Customers Only] Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images
Billboard will be unveiling the rest of the 25 biggest songwriters of the 21st century throughout the week.

Jay-Z landed at 25th on Billboard's new ranking of the best songwriters of the last 25 years. The publication unveiled the first five names on the list, Monday, with further updates coming throughout the week. After Jay-Z, Kanye West, Sean Garrett, Fergie, and Jermaine Dupri round out the next four spots.

The ranking was determined by each writer's number of top hits on the chart during the first quarter of the century. Billboard explains: "After revealing the top artists, albums, songs and producers of the first 25 years of the 21st century on the Hot 100 and more since January, Billboard is now celebrating The Top Songwriters of the 21st Century on the Hot 100 — the top 25 writers with the most No. 1 hits on the chart in the century’s first 25 years. Every writer on the ranking led the Hot 100 at least six times in that span (Jan. 1, 2000-Dec. 28, 2024), with the top eight talents each boasting double-digit No. 1 totals."

Read More: Jay-Z & Beyonce Sneak Into Kris Jenner's Extravagant Birthday Party

Jay-Z's "Hot 100" Songs

For Jay-Z, they noted that he has six total Hot 100 No. 1s as a writer. The long-running song is Beyoncé's “Baby Boy,” featuring Sean Paul, which spent nine weeks atop the chart.

Regardless of the methodology, fans have been having mixed reactions to the placement on social media. "He gave Rihanna a career and hits, so he actually deserves a higher spot," one user argued on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Consistent impact for two decades, that’s legendary."

Billboard's list comes after Jay-Z and Beyoncé made headlines for attending Kris Jenner's extravagant 70th birthday party over the weekend. The iconic couple snuck into the event without the paparazzi being able to snap a picture of them, according to TMZ. In doing so, they used a high-priority parking spot.

Jenner held the party at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's home in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. Tons of other stars were in attendance as well. They included Chris Rock, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg, Paris Hilton, and more. Jenner's six children, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, were present as well.

Read More: Jay-Z’s Long-Running Paternity Case Finally Comes To An End

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 80.0K
NBA: Finals-Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors Music Jay-Z & Beyonce Sneak Into Kris Jenner's Extravagant Birthday Party 2.1K
Pandora Play Back With Jermaine Dupri Songs Jermaine Dupri's Most Successful Music Collabs 1113
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images Music Jay-Z Joins Mariah Carey In Latest Billboard Hot 100 Milestone 13.7K
Comments 0