Jay-Z’s Long-Running Paternity Case Finally Comes To An End

For several years, a man named Rymir Satterthwaite has alleged that Jay-Z is his biological father, which he vehemently denies. Satterthwaite has even taken legal action against the mogul on multiple occasions, intent on the getting the answers he's looking for through a DNA test. “I really want to resolve this,” he explained last year, “I want to resolve this and get this matter done, I really do. I don’t want any money, I just want the truth.”

He dropped his latest lawsuit against Hov in July for unknown reasons. The legal battle didn't end there, however. Satterthwaite's godmother and legal guardian, Lillie Coley, also sued Jay-Z earlier this year. She alleged that he dodged DNA tests and personal responsibility thanks to his status. Now, it looks like he might finally be able to put the situation behind him, as a California judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice this week.

“The Court has read and considered the motion and concluded that it is suitable for decision without oral argument,” the judge ruled, per Daily Mail.

Jay-Z Lawsuit

Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Lee Smith-Reuters / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of the dismissed lawsuit comes just a few days after Coley was denied an emergency restraining order against Jay-Z. This will allow him to pursue sanctions over the allegations. Coley previously alleged that the allegations were "retaliatory," but U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett disagreed.

Hopefully, this truly marks the end of Jay-Z's battle with Satterthwaite and his family, despite their multiple lawsuit attempts. Shortly after his lawsuit was dropped back in July, Satterthwaite went live to announce that he's not done fighting.