DJ Akademiks Argues Drake Could Beat Jay-Z In "Verzuz" And Has "Five Times" As Many Hits As Him

BY Cole Blake
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
Jay-Z previously claimed that no one could go toe-to-toe with him if he were to make an appearance on "Verzuz."

DJ Akademiks recently shared a hot take on the idea of Jay-Z being unbeatable on the series, Verzuz. Discussing the idea during a livestream, he argued that the show is about hit records and suggested that Drake, Kanye West, and other artists have more.

"Go look back at every year. Jay-Z was never number one, not one year," Ak began. "Even when he retired. That year, he wasn't number one." From there, he suggested DMX, Eminem, and 50 Cent were bigger during the first several years of Jay's height. He also compared him to LeBron James, rather than Michael Jordan. "He's one of the best rappers, bar for bar, yes. Hit song for hit song? N***a please. Verzuz is not a bar for bar sh*t," Akademiks continued, arguing that Drake and Kanye West have five times as many hits as Jay.

As the clip circulated on X (formerly Twitter), fans had plenty to say about Akademiks' take. "Blueprint dropped September 11, same day as the towers. He sold 427K that week. Yall just be talking. Jay Z took the country from wearing throwback jerseys to button ups," one user wrote. Another added: "If ur saying Jay has a Lebron like career in rap instead of MJ. Some would argue LeBron had a better career than MJ. So again what we talking about lmao."

Read More: Top 8 Artists Who Could Battle Jay-Z In A Verzuz

Would Jay-Z Do Verzuz?

While Jay-Z has no plans to compete in a Verzuz battle, the idea of him doing so has been going viral in recent days after a 2021 Twitter Spaces clip resurfaced on social media. At the time, he claimed that no one could best him if he were to compete on the show.

“No disrespect. No one can stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling you guys the real. Theres not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage for I don’t know how long it is? Two hours? Two hours," he said, as caught by Complex. “You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that. You got to stand in front of that?”

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Lil Wayne & NBA YoungBoy Nearly Performed At The Cash Money "Verzuz"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
