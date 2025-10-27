Birdman Wholesomely FaceTimes Toni Braxton After Verzuz Battle

BY Zachary Horvath 394 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Rapper Birdman (L) and singer Toni Braxton attend the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)
Birdman and Toni Braxton's relationship has been a rollercoaster of emotions, but it seems like they are still in love and supportive.

After a more than successful Verzuz battle between Cash Money and No Limit, Birdman called the most important person in his life to celebrate. That would be his wife and singer, Toni Braxton, who unfortunately couldn't attend. But it was still just as wholesome of a moment as you could imagine, so all is well.

Toni's sister Tamar was also by her brother-in-law's side for the Facetime, which hears Toni being supportive and loving. In the clip caught by The Shade Room and Nprezzed on X, Tamar labeled the Verzuz showdown in Vegas as "the biggest show ever."

Toni wasn't surprised one bit, replying, "Oh, I would think so, of course it was!" While we are sure she wishes she could have been there, Tamar did what she could to fill in the void for her and Birdman.

Weirdly though, her moments with him onstage caused quite a bit of an uproar. Tamar was seen in clips dancing onstage behind the rapper and wiping sweat off of him. Folks online were confused as to why she would be doing all that.

It seems there was some out there believing she was trying to play homewrecker or something. One user on X asked, "Now why was you on stage with yo sister man? @tamarbraxtonher."

Read More: Cardi B Vs. BIA Rap Beef: Breaking Down Their Bars & Diss Tracks

Birdman Turk Beef

Tamar promptly clapped back with a stern but wholesome response. "Cause she couldn’t be here and she love her husband so ima hold it down for HER AND MY BROTHER!!!! TF!!??"

Overall, it was a truly a great night for the Braxton's and Birdman who put on a nostalgic performance at ComplexCon.

There was a moment or two of tension though, especially once the show was over. Birdman spoke to the crowd, shouting his Hot Boys crew mates. But he had a real special message for Turk, who he's currently not on great terms with.

"Shout out to Turk, you little b***h. You ain't here, but f**k you. We gon' f**k with you when we gon' f**k with you. You heard me? We gon' f**k with that b***h when we gon' f**k with him. But that's another movie."

Turk eventually responded at his watch party for the event in Houston. "I don’t kiss no a*s, bruh. I wish them dudes well. But man, I wish myself more well, man. You know what I’m talking about? That’s just what it is." He added, "I'ma keep it all the way real, though. I think No Limit tore they a*s up without Wayne there." 

Read More: Top 5 Best Michael Jordan Jumpman Paint Schemes In NASCAR

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Birdman Turk Cash Money No Limit Verzuz Tour Drama Hip Hop News Music Birdman Blasts Turk At Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz" Amid Tour Drama 5.4K
Tamar Braxton Birdman Cash Money No Limit Verzuz Hip Hop News Music Tamar Braxton & Birdman Stir The Pot At Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz" 2.4K
Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert Music Turk Reacts To Birdman's Brutal Verzuz Diss 2.0K
Birdman NBA YoungBoy Cash Money No Limit Verzuz Hip Hop News Music Birdman Shouts Out NBA YoungBoy At Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz" 740
Comments 0