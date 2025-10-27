Birdman Wholesomely FaceTimes Toni Braxton After Verzuz Battle

After a more than successful Verzuz battle between Cash Money and No Limit, Birdman called the most important person in his life to celebrate. That would be his wife and singer, Toni Braxton, who unfortunately couldn't attend. But it was still just as wholesome of a moment as you could imagine, so all is well.

Toni's sister Tamar was also by her brother-in-law's side for the Facetime, which hears Toni being supportive and loving. In the clip caught by The Shade Room and Nprezzed on X, Tamar labeled the Verzuz showdown in Vegas as "the biggest show ever."

Toni wasn't surprised one bit, replying, "Oh, I would think so, of course it was!" While we are sure she wishes she could have been there, Tamar did what she could to fill in the void for her and Birdman.

Weirdly though, her moments with him onstage caused quite a bit of an uproar. Tamar was seen in clips dancing onstage behind the rapper and wiping sweat off of him. Folks online were confused as to why she would be doing all that.

It seems there was some out there believing she was trying to play homewrecker or something. One user on X asked, "Now why was you on stage with yo sister man? @tamarbraxtonher."

Birdman Turk Beef

Tamar promptly clapped back with a stern but wholesome response. "Cause she couldn’t be here and she love her husband so ima hold it down for HER AND MY BROTHER!!!! TF!!??"

Overall, it was a truly a great night for the Braxton's and Birdman who put on a nostalgic performance at ComplexCon.

There was a moment or two of tension though, especially once the show was over. Birdman spoke to the crowd, shouting his Hot Boys crew mates. But he had a real special message for Turk, who he's currently not on great terms with.

"Shout out to Turk, you little b***h. You ain't here, but f**k you. We gon' f**k with you when we gon' f**k with you. You heard me? We gon' f**k with that b***h when we gon' f**k with him. But that's another movie."

Turk eventually responded at his watch party for the event in Houston. "I don’t kiss no a*s, bruh. I wish them dudes well. But man, I wish myself more well, man. You know what I’m talking about? That’s just what it is." He added, "I'ma keep it all the way real, though. I think No Limit tore they a*s up without Wayne there."