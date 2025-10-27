Turk Reacts To Birdman's Brutal Verzuz Diss

BY Zachary Horvath 883 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 3: Rapper Turk of The Hot Boys performs during Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert at State Farm Arena on May 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The return of Verzuz at ComplexCon was a fiery one as Birdman took the opportunity to put Turk on blast amid their dispute.

Verzuz made its long-awaited return this weekend at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, and it didn't disappoint. Hits from both Cash Money and No Limit were traded and it was a great evening for hip-hop overall. But at the same time, a feud was rekindled between Birdman and Turk.

The record executive grabbed the microphone and ripped into the alienated Hot Boy member in front of thousands of people. "Shout out to Turk, you little b***h. You ain’t here but f*ck you, we gonna f*ck with you and we wanna f*ck with you, you heard me?"

Birdman concluded, "We gonna f*ck with that b*tch and we wanna f*ck with him. You leave, we gonna still multiply and Cash Money ain’t gonna never die. Long as I’m alive, Cash Money ain’t gonna never die."

This didn't take long to get back to Turk as he was actually live streaming the Verzuz event in Houston per iHeart. In one clip, caught by DJ Akademiks, Turk doesn't really say much but laugh at Birdman's call out.

But he eventually takes the stage at his watch party to address his foe's words.

Read More: Top 7 Air Jordans That Deserve A Retro

Birdman Verzuz

"I don’t kiss no a*s, bruh. I wish them dudes well. But man, I wish myself more well, man. You know what I’m talking about? That’s just what it is." Turk adds more fuel to the fire by dubbing No Limit the winner of the Verzuz matchup.

"I'ma keep it all the way real, though. I think No Limit tore they a*s up without Wayne there." We will see if Birdman decides to respond but given him being the one to force this to happen, we wouldn't be surprised if he bit back.

This feud all stems from Turk's shocking removal from the Cash Money Millionaires' 30th Anniversary Tour. Turk claimed that he was going to be paid $400,000 for the entire run. However, rates were cut for shows in Cleveland, Chicago and Detroit.

He refused to take it, which then led to him being dropped. Turk claims that he was labeled a "security risk" by the tour’s promoters, Artist by Artist Agency and Dope Shows Inc. allegedly due to his beef with B.G.

Turk is in the middle of suing them and did clarify that Birdman and Cash Money had nothing to do with this.

Read More: Kevin McCall & Chris Brown Beef, Explained

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Birdman NBA YoungBoy Cash Money No Limit Verzuz Hip Hop News Music Birdman Shouts Out NBA YoungBoy At Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz" 740
Birdman Turk Cash Money No Limit Verzuz Tour Drama Hip Hop News Music Birdman Blasts Turk At Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz" Amid Tour Drama 5.4K
Birdman Cash Money Reunion Tour Hip Hop News Music Birdman Wants To Invest Some Serious Numbers Into Cash Money Reunion Tour 4.5K
2024 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Turk Finally Addresses Birdman Appearing To Fall Asleep On Stage In Viral Video 1366
Comments 0