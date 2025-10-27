Turk Reacts To Birdman's Brutal Verzuz Diss

Verzuz made its long-awaited return this weekend at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, and it didn't disappoint. Hits from both Cash Money and No Limit were traded and it was a great evening for hip-hop overall. But at the same time, a feud was rekindled between Birdman and Turk.

The record executive grabbed the microphone and ripped into the alienated Hot Boy member in front of thousands of people. "Shout out to Turk, you little b***h. You ain’t here but f*ck you, we gonna f*ck with you and we wanna f*ck with you, you heard me?"

Birdman concluded, "We gonna f*ck with that b*tch and we wanna f*ck with him. You leave, we gonna still multiply and Cash Money ain’t gonna never die. Long as I’m alive, Cash Money ain’t gonna never die."

This didn't take long to get back to Turk as he was actually live streaming the Verzuz event in Houston per iHeart. In one clip, caught by DJ Akademiks, Turk doesn't really say much but laugh at Birdman's call out.

But he eventually takes the stage at his watch party to address his foe's words.

Birdman Verzuz

"I don’t kiss no a*s, bruh. I wish them dudes well. But man, I wish myself more well, man. You know what I’m talking about? That’s just what it is." Turk adds more fuel to the fire by dubbing No Limit the winner of the Verzuz matchup.

"I'ma keep it all the way real, though. I think No Limit tore they a*s up without Wayne there." We will see if Birdman decides to respond but given him being the one to force this to happen, we wouldn't be surprised if he bit back.

This feud all stems from Turk's shocking removal from the Cash Money Millionaires' 30th Anniversary Tour. Turk claimed that he was going to be paid $400,000 for the entire run. However, rates were cut for shows in Cleveland, Chicago and Detroit.

He refused to take it, which then led to him being dropped. Turk claims that he was labeled a "security risk" by the tour’s promoters, Artist by Artist Agency and Dope Shows Inc. allegedly due to his beef with B.G.