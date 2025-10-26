Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz": Snoop Dogg, Mia X & More Draw Wild Takes

Cash Money and No Limit are arguably the two most important hip-hop collectives out of New Orleans, and they brought their decades-long histories to a competitive stage last night (Saturday, October 25). Both labels faced off in the first Verzuz battle in years, and the reactions certainly reflected that level of hype.

Of course, not everyone was a fan, but it seems like die-hard fans found a lot to love about the event, for the most part. There was particular praise for Mia X, who brought the No Limit energy to its... Well, limit. And surpassed it, in some's eyes. Also, Snoop Dogg popped out for the Master P-led side for a surprise performance of "Down 4 My N***az." On the other hand, Juvenile emerged as a favorite on the Cash Money side, though folks obviously had due praise for Mannie Fresh, B.G., and Birdman.

Furthermore, both sides ran through hits like "Back That Azz Up," "Ice Cream Man," "#1 Stunna," "Make 'Em Say Uhh!," and many more. Even LeBron James was a big fan, giving particular praise to his favorite performer of the night. "MIA X MVP so far!! She soooooo [freezing face emoji]," he tweeted.

Cash Money No Limit Verzuz

However, neither Cash Money nor No Limit avoided internal drama at this Verzuz, although these disputes are very different. First off, Birdman went on a rant that called out Hot Boy Turk at one point. It was less of a rant and more of a reflective message that just so happened to shade him amid years of tensions. The Hot Boy launched a lawsuit alleging that promoters unrightfully booted him from the label's 30th anniversary tour.

On the other hand, No Limit's Mercedes blasted her Verzuz exclusion. They performed her "I Can Tell" track without her despite her being there, and she claimed folks didn't let her perform. Mercedes threatened a lawsuit over this and even seemed to blast Master P, but take this with a grain of salt.

Fan Reactions