Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz": Snoop Dogg, Mia X & More Draw Wild Takes

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 266 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cash Money No Limit Verzuz Snoop Dogg Mia X Reactions Hip Hop News
Aug 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Snoop Dogg performs after the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No Limit and Cash Money "Verzuz" wasn't without its drama on both sides, with Birdman and Mercedes causing separate firestorms.

Cash Money and No Limit are arguably the two most important hip-hop collectives out of New Orleans, and they brought their decades-long histories to a competitive stage last night (Saturday, October 25). Both labels faced off in the first Verzuz battle in years, and the reactions certainly reflected that level of hype.

Of course, not everyone was a fan, but it seems like die-hard fans found a lot to love about the event, for the most part. There was particular praise for Mia X, who brought the No Limit energy to its... Well, limit. And surpassed it, in some's eyes. Also, Snoop Dogg popped out for the Master P-led side for a surprise performance of "Down 4 My N***az." On the other hand, Juvenile emerged as a favorite on the Cash Money side, though folks obviously had due praise for Mannie Fresh, B.G., and Birdman.

Furthermore, both sides ran through hits like "Back That Azz Up," "Ice Cream Man," "#1 Stunna," "Make 'Em Say Uhh!," and many more. Even LeBron James was a big fan, giving particular praise to his favorite performer of the night. "MIA X MVP so far!! She soooooo [freezing face emoji]," he tweeted.

Read More: Master P Drops Possibly Final Album Before No Limit & Cash Money "Verzuz"

Cash Money No Limit Verzuz

However, neither Cash Money nor No Limit avoided internal drama at this Verzuz, although these disputes are very different. First off, Birdman went on a rant that called out Hot Boy Turk at one point. It was less of a rant and more of a reflective message that just so happened to shade him amid years of tensions. The Hot Boy launched a lawsuit alleging that promoters unrightfully booted him from the label's 30th anniversary tour.

On the other hand, No Limit's Mercedes blasted her Verzuz exclusion. They performed her "I Can Tell" track without her despite her being there, and she claimed folks didn't let her perform. Mercedes threatened a lawsuit over this and even seemed to blast Master P, but take this with a grain of salt.

Fan Reactions

All in all, it seems like this Verzuz battle gave fans plenty of conversation material. We'll see if the series goes for another matchup...

Read More: Juvenile Addresses Turk's Controversial Cash Money Tour Exit

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Tamar Braxton Birdman Cash Money No Limit Verzuz Hip Hop News Music Tamar Braxton & Birdman Stir The Pot At Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz" 2.1K
No Limit Mercedes Threat Lawsuit Cash Money Verzuz Hip Hop News Music No Limit's Mercedes Threatens Lawsuit Over Cash Money "Verzuz" Exclusion 553
Birdman Turk Cash Money No Limit Verzuz Tour Drama Hip Hop News Music Birdman Blasts Turk At Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz" Amid Tour Drama 4.2K
Master P New Album No Limit Cash Money Verzuz Hip Hop News Music Master P Drops Possibly Final Album Before No Limit & Cash Money "Verzuz" 2.0K
Comments 0