Young Bleed has reportedly been hospitalized and is in the intensive care unit fighting for his life after suffering a brain aneurysm on Saturday, the same night as No Limit's matchup with Cash Money on Verzuz. He made an appearance at the event before his medical emergency. The news comes from a woman claiming to be his sister on social media.

“THIS WILL BE MY FIRST AND LAST POST,” she wrote. “WE ARE RECEIVING A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF CALLS ABOUT MY BIG BROTHER GLENN, TANK, YOUNG BLEED. IF YOU HAVE NOT CALLED HIS MOTHER PERSONALLY PLEASE DO NOT POST ABOUT HIM. OUR FAMILY ASK THAT YOU RESPECT OUR PRIVACY AND HOLD ALL CALLS AND TEXT AT THIS TIME. HE IS STILL CURRENTLY IN ICU AND HIS MOTHER ASKED IF YOU ALL WOULD RESPECT HER WISHES AND NOT MAKE ANY RIP POSTS.”

AllHipHop also reports that a source close to the situation confirmed he suffered a brain aneurysm. In the wake of the news, fans have begun sharing tributes to Young Bleed on social media.

"That’s what I feel the Verzuz is for.. To give the older artists their flowers & the platform to perform their music to a LARGE audience (young & old) in real time. Glad Young Bleed got his," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. Another added: "Damn right after the verzuz. How ya do that will forever be a classic. Hell that whole album was dope."

No Limit & Cash Money "Verzuz"

As for the No Limit and Cash Money Verzuz matchup, it marked a relaunch of the iconic series, which has been dormant for nearly three years. The two groups collided at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. The star-studded event featured appearances from Snoop Dogg, Master P, and more.