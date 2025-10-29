Master P Shares An Update On Young Bleed And Asks For Prayers

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 04: Master P speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Young Bleed suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the ICU after his performance on "Verzuz" over the weekend.

Master P asked fans to pray for Young Bleed as the No Limit affiliate has been hospitalized with a brain aneurysm. The medical emergency occurred at some point after he made an appearance at the group's Verzuz battle with Cash Money on Saturday night. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, he shared a clip of the performance while updating fans in the caption.

Snoop Dogg and I was just talking about how we have to love eachother while we here! We just turned up with our brother @therealyoungbleed @verzuztv. Thanks for all y’all prayers and we need more prayers for him and his family as he fights in ICU,” Master P wrote.

Fans joined in sharing supportive messages for Young Bleed in the comments section. "He showed out on Saturday! Sending prayers your way Young Bleed," one user wrote. Another added: "Keep fighting Bleed!! This was an amazing performance!" One more praised his performance at Verzuz, writing: "He stepped on stage with his energy through the roof he brought that real no limit energy."

Read More: Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz": Snoop Dogg, Mia X & More Draw Wild Takes

Young Bleed Hospitalization

A woman claiming to be Young Bleed's sister was the first to reveal that he had suffered a medical emergency and was in the ICU. “THIS WILL BE MY FIRST AND LAST POST,” she wrote in a statement online. “WE ARE RECEIVING A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF CALLS ABOUT MY BIG BROTHER GLENN, TANK, YOUNG BLEED. IF YOU HAVE NOT CALLED HIS MOTHER PERSONALLY PLEASE DO NOT POST ABOUT HIM. OUR FAMILY ASK THAT YOU RESPECT OUR PRIVACY AND HOLD ALL CALLS AND TEXT AT THIS TIME. HE IS STILL CURRENTLY IN ICU AND HIS MOTHER ASKED IF YOU ALL WOULD RESPECT HER WISHES AND NOT MAKE ANY RIP POSTS.” AllHipHop later confirmed that a brain aneurysm was the cause of the hospitalization.

As for the Verzuz contest, Young Bleed performed his iconic song, "How Ya Do Dat." Other performers included Snoop Dogg, Master P, and more.

Read More: Birdman Wholesomely FaceTimes Toni Braxton After Verzuz Battle

