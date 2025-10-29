DJ Akademiks reports that Lil Wayne and NBA YoungBoy were initially planning to perform at the Verzuz event featuring Cash Money and No Limit on Saturday night. He claimed that payments had already been sent out for the arrangement, but it was canceled at the last minute.

"Cash Money wins hands-f*cking-down if this happens," Akademiks began. "All this was contracted.. the money was already set and that's not Birdman telling me. People sent the money. Wayne was supposed to come out, cancels the day of. Also, remember this is at ComplexCon, YoungBoy was gonna come out to perform one song and then, perform at the end with Yeat and them or after Yeat. Cash would've won. You have YoungBoy performing, you have Wayne performing. Crazy." He went on to argue that Cash Money was the winner of the night.

As a clip of Akademiks' claim has been circulating on social media, fans are having mixed reactions. "This Uncultured Weirdo keeps proving the Culture right Everytime he covers anything Hip Hop. Revealing some sh*t that didn't happen is pointless @Akademiks. Muhf*cka talking about Cash Money won, solely because he didn't know much of No Limit songs, just proves a true point of how Uncultured this dude is," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Nobody wanted to hear nba youngboy, nasally voiced ass. he was not a part of that era."

No Limit & Cash Money "Verzuz"

No Limit and Cash Money's Verzuz matchup kicked off a relaunch of the iconic series, which had been on pause for the last three years. The two groups faced off at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. The company announced the partnership with Verzuz, earlier this month. “Rather than talking so much, we just want to get to the action,” the series' co-founders, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, said in a joint statement at the time, according to Billboard.