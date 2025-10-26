Tamar Braxton & Birdman Stir The Pot At Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz"

Toni Braxton's absence had folks bringing up her and Tamar's contentious sisterhood and Toni's relationship with Birdman.

Yesterday evening (Saturday, October 25), Cash Money and No Limit faced off in a comeback Verzuz battle at ComplexCon, and it was notable for a few different reasons. One of the most notable narratives to come out of it, per Complex, was Birdman and the absence of his on-and-off-again partner Toni Braxton, which made fans raise their eyebrows at her sister Tamar Braxton's onstage appearance at the showdown.

During the set, she wiped Baby's head at one point and seemed to be having a great time overall. However, many fans wondered why Tamar went in the first place and what implications this could have. After all, the two sisters have clashed often in the past, and some folks saw this as messy, disrespectful, or just plain odd to see. Nevertheless, it seems like the Cash Money executive gave his boo Toni a call after the show.

Also, Tamar Braxton doesn't care about all this speculation. She clapped back at a fan on Twitter who asked why she went onstage with her sister's man. "Cause she couldn’t be here and she love her husband so ima hold it down for HER AND MY BROTHER!!!! TF!!??" the singer shared.

Verzuz Battle

Elsewhere, though, this Verzuz battle was notable for many other reasons. In fact, it resulted in the possibly final album from No Limit's Master P. In collaboration with this ComplexCon event, he dropped the new album The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes, which are 25 songs he was sitting on with a whole bunch of fellow hip-hop superstars.

Meanwhile, we will see if Tamar Braxton, Toni, and Birdman link up again, as they seemed to connect well after the Verzuz battle this time around. While this caused a lot of divisive fan reactions and some unfortunate narratives, they are unfortunately used to dealing with a lot of speculation already.

Fans seemed to enjoy the Cash Money and No Limit face-off, albeit with a few caveats such as the crowd or the special guests. Either way, we're sure it was a hearty dose of nostalgia for both longtime fans and newer sonic admirers.

