Toni Braxton & Birdman Got Married In 2024 But Filed For Divorce Weeks Later

Toni Braxton Birdman Married Relationship News
at NeueHouse Madison Square on January 23, 2018 in New York City.
It was rumored that Birdman and Toni Braxton tied the knot back in 2023, but at the time, she claimed they were both single.

Toni Braxton and Birdman have been an item for some time now, and it looks like they made it official last year. According to documents obtained by TMZ, they secretly tied the knot eight months ago, and managed to keep their marriage under wraps until now. Unfortunately, it didn't take long for their relationship to take a turn for the worse. They filed for divorce just two weeks later. At the time of writing, they're still legally married. Whether or not they plan on staying that way is still unclear.

Braxton described the marriage as "irretrievably broken" in the docs. In January of this year, however, she dismissed the divorce petition. They've yet to publicly address the marriage or the divorce filing. News of it comes several years after the two of them got engaged. In 2018, Birdman popped the big question, purchasing her a $1 million engagement ring and various other expensive pieces of jewelry shortly after.

Toni Braxton & Birdman
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access
Rapper Birdman (L) and singer Toni Braxton attend the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

The following year, they went their separate ways, but rumors that they got married began to circulate in 2023. At the time, even Braxton's family members appeared unsure of what was going on between them. "I've been blowing up her phone," her sister Tamar said of the rumors during a chat with her fans on Instagram Live. A few days later, Braxton decided to set the record straight once and for all, claiming that she was no longer in a romantic relationship of any kind with Birdman.

"My dear friend @birdman and I are not married...never been married. We are both single," she announced. Her announcement followed false reports that her and Birdman got married at a private ceremony in Mexio, which she debunked. For now, it's uncertain exactly what changed between then and their wedding date. It's also a mystery what kinds of issues led them to file for divorce.

