Tamar Braxton Blasts Toni Braxton For "Gaslighting" In Heated Exchange

Tamar Braxton and Toni Braxton have never had the smoothest relationship. The sisters have been at each other's throats in front of the internet before. That said, fans were surprised by how quickly things spiraled out of control on Monday. Toni Braxton shaded her sister via Instagram, and before fans even had a chance to process the implications, Tamar Braxton clapped back. She not only responded to her sister's comment, but implied Toni was spinning the public perception to her advantage.

A birthday was the jumping off point for this tense back-and-forth. At least publicly. Toni Braxton tried to wish her sister a happy birthday via Instagram, but claimed she had been blocked. Instead of making this a private matter, she decided to blow it up. "Wanted to repost that GORGEOUS picture of you," the R&B icon wrote. "But I'm blocked, again?? Anyway, happy birthday Tay!." The passive aggression was replied to right away. Tamar Braxton doubled down on the passive aggressiveness and included a smiling emoji in her message. "Or you could have called," she wrote in the Shade Room comments. #Gaslighting."

Tamar Braxton And Toni Braxton Relationship

The response to the Braxton sibling feud was met with mixed reactions. Some criticized Toni Braxton for trying to appear like the victim in the exchange. "She knew what she was doing by telling social media tamar blocked her on Tamar’s birthday," one Instagram user noted. "It was literally no reason we needed to know that but they still will blame Tamar. Attack your sister on her birthday on social media but she's the problem." Others, however, felt that Tamar Braxton was not being entirely honest. Some pointed out that the reality star likely blocked Toni on her phone, meaning she would have unable to call her.

"If I’m blocked after we clearly got into it why would I call," another fan posited. "So you can dismiss my call? Tamar is insufferable. Who beefs with Toni Braxton? Lmaooo." The frigid Instagram digs come only one week after WE TV confirmed the reality show The Braxtons will be returning for a second season. It will detail the ways in which Tamar Braxton and Toni Braxton contend with the death of their sister. "The sisters [will] continue to work on healing their relationships and address unresolved issues," the WE TV synopsis states. "Which is complicated as they continue processing the intense grief from the passing of their sister, Traci."