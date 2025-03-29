Tamar Braxton Fires Back After Jessie Woo Suggests She’s “Insufferable”

Recently, Jessie Woo opened up about her experiences working with both Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss. According to her, working with one of the two women was less than pleasant, and it wasn't Burruss. "I'mma tell y'all the same thing I said about Issa Rae and Amanda Seales," she began. "I worked with both these people. One was insufferable, the other was not."

Woo went on to praise Burruss, noting how humble she's always been and explaining why she's such a pleasure to work with. She couldn't say the same for Braxton, however. She claimed that the songstress seems to always have something negative to say about Burruss, that she often needs to be babysat on set, and more. It wasn't long before the "All The Way Home" performer caught wind of Woo's claims, and took to social media to fire back.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, Braxton made it clear that she didn't appreciate her remarks, particularly since she allowed Woo to open for her. "Did the other one let u open for them on they very sold out shows???" she asked. "Notice whenever I release something...... here they come.. BOTH of them," she added. In a separate post, Braxton suggested that Woo only talked about her for attention. At the time of writing, Woo has yet to respond.