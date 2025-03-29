Tamar Braxton Fires Back After Jessie Woo Suggests She’s “Insufferable”

BY Caroline Fisher 452 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tamar Braxton Fires Back Jessie Woo Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 12: Tamar Braxton speaks at the CLEO TV Atlanta Premiere of "Cooking Sessions" with Tamar Braxton &amp; Ms. E on March 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for CLEO TV)
Recently, Jessie Woo compared Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss' relationship to Amanda Seales and Issa Rae's.

Recently, Jessie Woo opened up about her experiences working with both Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss. According to her, working with one of the two women was less than pleasant, and it wasn't Burruss. "I'mma tell y'all the same thing I said about Issa Rae and Amanda Seales," she began. "I worked with both these people. One was insufferable, the other was not."

Woo went on to praise Burruss, noting how humble she's always been and explaining why she's such a pleasure to work with. She couldn't say the same for Braxton, however. She claimed that the songstress seems to always have something negative to say about Burruss, that she often needs to be babysat on set, and more. It wasn't long before the "All The Way Home" performer caught wind of Woo's claims, and took to social media to fire back.

Read More: Tamar Braxton Blasts Toni Braxton For "Gaslighting" In Heated Exchange

Tamar & Toni Braxton Drama

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, Braxton made it clear that she didn't appreciate her remarks, particularly since she allowed Woo to open for her. "Did the other one let u open for them on they very sold out shows???" she asked. "Notice whenever I release something...... here they come.. BOTH of them," she added. In a separate post, Braxton suggested that Woo only talked about her for attention. At the time of writing, Woo has yet to respond.

This isn't the only drama Braxton has found herself wrapped up in recently, however. Earlier this month, she celebrated her birthday, which unfortunately reignited her issues with her sister Toni. Toni hopped online to reveal that she wanted to post a photo of Tamar in honor of the occasion, only to realize that she'd been blocked. "Wanted to repost that GORGEOUS picture of you," she wrote. "But I'm blocked, again?? Anyway, happy birthday Tay!" In response, Tamar accused her sister of gaslighting. "Or you could have called," she wrote in The Shade Room's comments section. "#Gaslighting."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Calls Cap On Tamar Braxton's Friend's Assault Lawsuit

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Tamar Braxton Blasts Toni Braxton For "Gaslighting" In Heated Exchange 2.5K
BET Awards 2022 - Pre-Show Dove Lounge Pop Culture Tamar Braxton Prayer Circle Footage Leak With Toni & Chrisean Rock Upsets R&B Icon: "DISGUSTING" 1278
12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honoring Smokey Robinson Relationships Tamar Braxton Allegedly Threatened Jessie Woo’s Friend For Flirting With JR Robinson 7.6K
ToniTamarBraxtonChriseanRock Music Toni Braxton Side-Eyes Chrisean Rock Twerking Backstage At Tamar's Concert: Watch 3.2K