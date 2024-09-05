Tamar Braxton Blasts Jeremy “JR” Robinson For Allegedly Spending Her Money On Another Woman

According to Braxton's ex, this was all a simple misunderstanding.

Late last month, Tamar Braxton gifted Jeremy "JR" Robinson an extravagant chain for his birthday despite the two of them being single. Of course, the gesture left fans confused as to where the former pair currently stands, but up until recently, they appeared to be friends. Now, however, it looks like their relationship has taken a dramatic turn for the worse.

Recently, Braxton hopped on Instagram Live to put JR on blast after the Four Seasons in New Orleans charged her credit card. According to her, she wasn't there, and quickly called JR to sort things out. She claims he had an attitude when she called, and that the hotel told her the reservation was under “Mr. Jeremy Robinson and his guest Ms. Jay."

Tamar Braxton Calls Out Her Ex Over Credit Card Mix-Up

While it's unclear exactly who Ms. Jay is, Braxton later shared a screenshot of a woman's Instagram profile, suggesting it was her. She, along with JR, denies this. “Payed IN MY FACE for a 25 year old!!!!!" Braxton captioned the screenshot. "Smh tool my jewelry took me to Turks and all along had a WHOLE TRAMP I hate you @jeremyrobinson." Today, JR fired back at Braxton's accusations, insisting that the whole thing was a misunderstanding. According to him, their cards share the same last three digits, which would explain the booking mix-up. Moreover, he says the woman Braxton called out on Instagram is just a “random woman," and denies being with her.