Tamar Braxton Takes "Accountability" For Called-Off Engagement

Recently, Tamar Braxton took to Instagram Live to open up about her breakup with Jeremy "JR" Robinson. The two were previously engaged before calling things off in October of this year. In a new clip, she's seen chatting with her fans about what led up to their split, while JR sits nearby.

“We broke up because of me, and because he announced it, it looked a certain way,” she explained. “He announced the breakup, the breakup happened because of me.” Braxton continued, describing how she's decided to take "accountability" for her role in the situation. “That’s a good man, and I’m so grateful that things played out the way that it has played out. And I think we need to normalize us females when it’s us,” she added. “I’m not blaming myself, I’m taking accountability.”

Tamar Braxton Discusses Her Breakup With JR

The clip comes as somewhat of a surprise to fans, who just saw her announce that she's gearing up to debut her "comeback candy" following some recent beef. Earlier this month, she went back and forth with Tommie Lee on social media, after Chrisean Rock allegedly punched her backup dancer in the face. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star accused Braxton of only allowing Chrisean onstage for clout, prompting her to fire back. She took aim at Tommie Lee, shedding light on her past drug use.

Only a few days after their spat, Tommie Lee attended a sporting event, joined by none other than JR. She didn't at all attempt to hide who she was with, instead posting various clips of the two of them together on her Instagram Story. Fans immediately speculated that she only went out with him to get under Braxton's skin, but it's unclear whether or not she was successful. What do you think of Tamar Braxton's take on her breakup with Jeremy "Jr" Robinson? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

