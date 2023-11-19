Tamar Braxton Promises “Comeback Candy” After Tommie Lee Spotted With Her Ex

Tamar Braxton, who is currently in the middle of her "Freaky Life on Tour" event, has broken her silence on Tommie Lee stepping out with her ex. Posting videos from a recent show, Braxton promised fans that she had "that comeback candy" ready to go. However, it remains to be seen what Braxton's "comeback candy" will entail. Braxton's current tour is scheduled to continue through until late January.

The statement comes after Braxton beefed with Lee about Braxton's recent altercation with Chrisean Rock and Lee subsequently stepped out with Braxton's ex. Lee had perpetuated rumors that Braxton had only invited Rock to a recent show for clout and had lied about letting Rock perform. Braxton had some sharp words for Lee as a result. "And before someone take my phone. If you on cocaine and your name starts with a T and [you] never even sold out a bag of blow pops… Stay silent. God bless y'all," Braxton said on Instagram.

Member Of Braxton's Team Fears For Safety

However, the drama from the Rock incident is still unfolding. After Rock punched a backup singer in the face, a member of Braxton's team tried to set the record straight. LeTroy Davis posted screenshots of a conversation between himself and a member of Rock's team. While the screenshots show that Braxton had agreed to "bring out Chrisean", they also appeared to corroborate the story that there was no agreement to let Rock perform.

Despite this, Rock's fans were apparently unconvinced and began threatening Davis. He claimed to be fearing for his safety. However, he also took some shots at his coworkers, as other screenshots appeared to imply that Braxton would not be offering him anything in the way of leave or security during the rest of the tour. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

