Tommie Lee
- Pop CultureKatt Williams Should Do A Tour, Tommie Lee ThinksThe "Love & Hip Hop" alum believes "we need some comedy back in our lives," and what better time to profit off of some laughs?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipTommie Lee Reveals She's Been In Rehab, Compares It To Jail"I had to take a break, I'mma go back tomorrow though for sure," Tommie Lee says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTommie Lee’s Production Team Accused Of Drugging Man Who Auditioned For “Who’s Next”Tommie Lee isn't buying the allegation that her team drugged someone who auditioned for "Who's Next."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton & Tommie Lee Continue Feuding After Singer Reconciles With Her ManBraxton called Lee a "crackhead" while Lee dropped receipts of her DMs with Braxton's man.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Promises "Comeback Candy" After Tommie Lee Spotted With Her ExBraxton appears largely unborthered by the reality star's latest attempt to rile her.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsTommie Lee Spotted With Tamar Braxton's Ex Following BeefTommie Lee recently enjoyed a sporting event with Jeremy "JR" Robinson.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Drags Tommie Lee's Alleged Drug Use As "L&HH" Star Says Chrisean Rock Brought Her ViralityIt's been a tiring few days for Tamar, as well as her singer James Wright Chanel, who fell victim to Chrisean's physical aggression over the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTommie Lee Defends Sexyy Red Amid Sex Tape ScandalTommie Lee has spoken out in support of Sexyy Red on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTommie Lee & DJ Sky Confront Each Other At TAO In L.A.Tommie Lee got into a heated argument with DJ Sky at a club in L.A.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTommie Lee Finds Her Stolen CarTommie Lee says she's recovered the car she claimed to have been stolen out of her driveway.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureA Look At Tommie Lee's Legal TroublesReality Star Tommie Lee has an extensive criminal history dating back to when she was a teenager. Since being in the spotlight, she's racked up even more serious charges.By Tamara McCullough
- Pop CultureTommie Lee's Negative Drug Test Results Don't Have Social Media Convinced After Recent ArrestSome are pointing out that it doesn't take long for cocaine to exit your system in an apparent attempt to invalidate Tommie's sobriety from the drug.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTommie Lee Denies Doing Cocaine After Arrest On Drug Charges, Takes Drug Test"That drug doesn't fit my aesthetic at all," she expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTommie Lee Had Epilepsy Medication Not Coke During Arrest, Reps ClaimThe reality star was arrested in Miami last night.By Ben Mock
- TVTommie Lee Reportedly Arrested On Drug ChargesA source alleges that Tommie Lee was arrested at Victory Lounge in Miami.By Caroline Fisher
- TVTommie Lee Net Worth 2023: A Sneak Peek Into Her FortuneDiscover Tommie Lee's net worth in 2023, her wealth sources including TV appearances, entrepreneurship, and music.By Jake Skudder
- GossipTommie Lee Alleges Natalie Nunn Slept With Chris BrownThe reality stars’ feud came to blows in the ring last Saturday night.By Kairi Coe
- GramTommie Lee Apologizes To Chris Brown Again, But His Fans Aren't Having It"When I say his eyes was cocked like a pistol, I mean he got big eyes," Lee said of Brown's son in her latest apology.By Erika Marie
- GramTommie Lee's IG Removed Following Comments About Chris Brown & His SonShe let it be known she wouldn't let anyone run her off the internet.By Erika Marie
- MusicTommie Lee Apologizes To Chris Brown: "I Love The Children"Tommie Lee issues an apology to Chris Brown and Ammika Harris during a press conference. By Aron A.
- GramNatalie Nunn Apologizes To Chris Brown Following Tommie Lee's OutburstNatalie Nunn can't wait to step in the ring with Tommie Lee after Lee's recent comments about Chris Brown's son. By Aron A.
- GramSada Baby Puts Tommie Lee On Blast For Comments About Chris Brown's Baby"It never woulda happened in Detroit without her getting smacked at least," Sada Baby said following Tommie Lee's comments towards Chris Brown's child. By Aron A.