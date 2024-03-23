Tommie Lee Throws Tantrum Over Rented Horse, Natalie Nunn Says She "Needs Help"

Tommie Lee is certainly no stranger to controversial behavior, but a recent incident on set has fans thinking that the Baddies star went too far. In a new clip making its rounds online, she's seen wandering around looking for a horse she rented for the show. When she discovered that the animal had been moved by the Zeus crew, she went off.

"Where's my f*cking horse Claire?" she asked a woman trying to calm her down. After being informed that the horse was being brought to a different entrance, she demanded that people not move him without her permission. "F*ck that!" she also shouted as onlookers continued to try and de-escalate the situation. "You're not gonna keep playing with me, bring my f*cking animal here now!"

Tommie Lee Pops Off On Zeus Network Crew

She then sets her sights on one man and yells at him for allowing the horse to appear in other people's scenes when she's the one who paid for him. "Who the f*ck do you think you are?" she asked, later stomping over to the horse despite staff's warnings. Most viewers can agree that Tommie Lee went overboard, even if she had a right to be upset about the horse being moved. She's now being called out for treating innocent crew members poorly and being accused of using drugs.

Natalie Nunn even took to Instagram to weigh in on the debacle earlier today, revealing that she thinks it was inappropriate. According to her, it isn't funny either, as there could be some concerning reasons for her behavior. "To be honest this isn't funny," she wrote. "If u guys really only knew it's sad and I'm tired of it she needs help."

Natalie Nunn Reacts To Tommie Lee's Horse Incident

What do you think of Tommie Lee popping off on the Zeus crew over her rented horse? Did she go overboard? What about Natalie Nunn sharing her take on the incident afterward? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

