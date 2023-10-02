Natalie Nunn
- TV"Baddies East" Reunion Trailer Shows Natalie Nunn, Sapphire & More Blasting ScarfacePart 3 of the reality television show's reunion bash seems to have centered on one target, as unfair and petty as that sounds.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNatalie Nunn Shouts Out Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour At Night ClubFolks may recall when the Trinidadian MC shouted the "Baddies" star out on her "Pink Tape" cut with Lil Uzi Vert, "Endless Fashion."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVNick Cannon "Bad Vs. Wild" Trailer: Joseline Hernandez & Natalie Nunn Fight, Karlissa Saffold Throws PunchesThe show will be on the Zeus Network.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNatalie Nunn Denies Cheating Rumors, Calls Fivio Foreign "Jealous"Nunn told Fivio to "stop being a female."By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureFivio Foreign Claims Natalie Nunn Is Cheating On Her Husband With His FriendThe rapper made these out-of-the-blue claims on Math Hoffa's "My Expert Opinion" podcast, and they were bizarre to witness.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVNatalie Nunn Wants Gypsy Rose Blanchard On "Baddies," Denies Beef RumorsNatalie Nunn says her viral spat with Gypsy Rose Blanchard was fake.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture"Baddies East": Natalie Nunn's Times Square Trip Goes AwryIt's fights galore in the newest episode of "Baddies East."By Ben Mock
- GossipJoseline Hernandez Reacts To Surfaced Video Of Natalie Nunn AltercationNo one knows what the fight was about.By Tallie Spencer
- TVNatalie Nunn Announces Evictions On New "Baddies East" Episode"Ah sh*t, this is gonna be crazy," Nunn says.By Caroline Fisher
- TVNatalie Nunn Is Tired Of Mediating Feuds In New "Baddies" Episode PreviewDespite all the brawls, fights, and disagreements that go on in this reality TV program, Nunn is tired of trying to fix things herself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeNatalie Nunn "Spirit Airlines" Photo Goes Viral, She Denies Being Broke & Flying Budget"The same person who called me broke was on the same flight with me 😂," Nunn laughed when sharing the awkward moment with her Instagram followers.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNew "Baddies East" Episode Sees Natalie Nunn Demanding End To Segregation On The ShowNatalie Nunn wants to see more equality on the show.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNatalie Nunn Breaks Down Into Tears When Forced To Fly EconomyNatalie Nunn was inconsolable after being forced to fly economy. By Cole Blake
- TVChrisean Rock And Natalie Nunn Exchange Heated Words On "Baddies East"The drama continues on "Baddies East."By Caroline Fisher
- BeefNatalie Nunn Refuses To Add Chrisean Rock To Her Livestream: WatchNatalie Nunn and Chrisean don't get along.By Alexander Cole
- ViralChrisean Rock & Her Sister Tesehki Fight With Natalie Nunn & Woah Vicky On "Baddies East:" WatchChrisean Rock was ordering her sister to do her bidding.By Alexander Cole