Natalie Nunn Faces Cheating Allegations After Video Of Her And Curtis Golden Goes Viral

Natalie Nunn is once again facing rumors of infidelity in her marriage to Jacob Payne thanks to a new video circulating on social media. The sequence of clips shows her and Curtis Golden behaving intimately in public. It comes after Fivio Foreign previously made headlines for accusing her of cheating.

When Hollywood Unlocked shared a recap of the situation, one user theorized: "They gotta be in an open marriage cause ain’t no way a wife gonna be this bold knowing her husband can fight." Another wrote: "I thought y’all said the bread winner can cheat? Let her cheat on peace."

Natalie Nunn & Jacob Payne Attend "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" Premiere

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Natalie Nunn and Jacob Payne attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv)

As for Fivio Foreign's accusation, he made his claim on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast, last month, although he didn't mention Curtis Golden. “Louis Paso, he came ’round me. He used the Fivio card. He’s f****g Natalie Nunn right now,” the rapper shared. “She’s flying him all over the world, spending money, going viral. Taking him to, you know, Dubai. I don’t even think he’s ever been to Dubai. And that’s what n****s is doing.” Nunn fired back at Fivio in a lengthy Instagram rant. “I did not meet him through you," she said. "I’m not sleeping with him and you sound big mad! If you wanted a feature with me that’s all you had to say. Cause you sound big mad your boy joined the winning team and we running up a serious bag.”

Natalie Nunn Accused Of Cheating

Check out the viral clip of Nunn and Curtis Golden above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Natalie Nunn on HotNewHipHop.

