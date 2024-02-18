Fivio Foreign Claims Natalie Nunn Is Cheating On Her Husband With His Friend

In one of the oddest and least expected crossover stories in pop culture this week, Fivio Foreign just accused Natalie Nunn of cheating on her husband, Jacob Payne. Moreover, he made these claims during his appearance on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast, and specifically alleged that one of his friends is the one who she's cheating on Payne with. Apparently, that's how the rapper knows about it. While this speculation came out of the blue on the show itself, many fans responded to this in the comments and noted how the reality star faced many rumors like these before.

However, other social media users blasted Fivio Foreign for seemingly telling on his friend's business without respect for that privacy. As such, maybe Natalie Nunn will have to address this soon in some way, and question why she even came up in his press run in the first place. Curiously, the two have a common link in Nicki Minaj, who shouted Nunn out on Lil Uzi Vert's "Endless Fashion" and who has collaborated with and praised her fellow New Yorker in the past. In fact, he even thought that she was shouting him out on her recent song "Everybody," but hilariously realized that he was mistaken.

Fivio Foreign Claims A Friend Of His Is Getting With Natalie Nunn: Watch

Regardless, they both have their own careers to worry about right now and their own situations to address. Still, it's just so odd to see Fivio Foreign and Natalie Nunn's worlds cross over in such a scandalous way (allegedly) through a common friend. Maybe he'll get his own invite to Baddies, as Nunn wants to convice folks like Rose Blanchard to hop on. Folks brought up that they had beef before, but she said that was all fake.

Jokes aside, Fivio has a lot to discuss amid the release of his new album. His appearances in the media ranged from triumphant to controversial, and from inspiring to boastful. With that in mind, let's see if there's anything else that comes out about this specific situation, and if Nunn will have to throw some hands around the rap industry. For more news and the latest updates on Fivio Foreign and Natalie Nunn, stay up to date on HNHH.

