Fivio Foreign Opens Up on Guidance He Received From The Hip-Hop Police

Last week, Fivio Foreign dropped his new album Pain & Love 2. The project is his first since 2022's B.I.B.L.E and once again sports some impressive features. Vory, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Meek Mill, 41, Sheff G, Popcaan, and Rowdy Rebel all appear in the tracklist of the album. Singles from the project like "Get Deady" and "Same 24" are already racking up millions of streams and the sales numbers from the album's first week will drop over the weekend.

As a result of the new album dropping Fivio has been making the rounds on various interview shows. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Fivio made some interesting revelations about his interactions with the NYPD's "hip-hop police." He cited a specific officer whom the hosts of the show were already familiar with. He explains that the officer in question gave him some advice that made him change his approach. The officer specifically warns him to make the most of the opportunity he's been given to succeed in rap and not waste it like others have. Surprisingly, Fivio seemed to take the advice to heart and implement it in his life and career. Check out the full interview clip below.

Fivio Foreign's Hip-Hop Police Story

Earlier this month Fivio Foreign did an interview that was much more directly controversial. Mainly because he spoke on the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident. While on the show he spread some misinformation about the case that has long been debunked. Unsurprisingly, fans in the comments called him out, though it's unclear if anything about his position on the case actually changed.

During that same interview, he discussed the moves he made after signing his first rap deal. He dug into some of the mistakes he made after getting a large sum of money for the very first time. What do you think of Fivio Foreign's story about advice one of NYPD's Hip-Hop Police team members gave him? Let us know in the comment section below.

