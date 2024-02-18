Fivio Foreign Recalls Mistaking Nicki Minaj Song For A Shoutout

Fivio Foreign recently discussed his viral video from last year in which he mistakenly thought the hook of Nicki Minaj’s song, “Everybody,” was a shoutout to him. He reflected on the mishap during an interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday. Fivio and Minaj previously collaborated on the track, “We Go Up,” in 2022.

“It sound like she said 'Fivi' right?” he laughed, referencing a point in the song where Minaj says “body.”. “Nah, somebody told me that. [They were like], ‘Look, she says Fivi!’ But you know what it is? I ain’t really listen to the whole song. I was just hearing that part. They was like, ‘The sample is going viral on TikTok.’ I’m like, oh sh*t. [But then] I listened to the song and I saw the title and I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t. Aight.’ But I knew it before I posted it, but I was like, I’m still gonna post it.”

Fivio Foreign Celebrates Release Of "Pain & Love 2"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Fivio Foreign attends the "Pain & Love 2" Album Release on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Minaj previously discussed the making of the song in a post on Twitter. She revealed at the time that she intended it to be for Call of Duty. “This is mad funny b/c that was the song I wrote in 5 mins one day for ‘Call Of Duty,’” she said. "Once I kept it for my album, I still didn’t even rlly know if it made sense on PF2. I didn’t wanna send it to Uzi b/c I thought he’d be over it. Instead he was like this hard af! Uzicito.”

Fivio Foreign Discusses Nicki Minaj Misunderstanding

Elsewhere in his appearance on The Breakfast Club, Fivio discussed how he deals with fame, slowing down his drug usage, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Fivio Foreign on HotNewHipHop.

