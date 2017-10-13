everybody
- MusicFivio Foreign Recalls Mistaking Nicki Minaj Song For A ShoutoutFivio Foreign has explained why he mistakenly thought Nicki Minaj shouted him out on "Pink Friday 2."By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj & The Barbz Get "Everybody" To Chart Amid Megan Thee Stallion BeefThe Barbz aren't messing around.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKanye West "Vultures:" Backstreet Boys Never Gave Full Permission For "Everybody Sample"Ye might have some work to do.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Previews Single With Backstreet Boys Sample, Timbaland Confirms Producer Credit"Everybody" becomes the latest snippet from West's collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsBlueface Claims All Men CheatIn a recent interview with RapTV, the California rapper said that men are "hunters" and stood by every guy you know being a cheater.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesChris Pratt Says "They're Bringing Everybody Back" For "Jurassic World 3"Chris Pratt claims that "everybody" in the "Jurassic World" cast will be reprising their roles for the next instalment of the franchise.By Lynn S.
- Original ContentLogic's Albums, RankedAs the world awaits the release of his next project, we delve back into Logic's catalogue and sort his studio albums from worst to best.By Robert Blair
- SongsBobby V Shares "Everybody" TrackBobby V returns with new selection.By Milca P.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Recalls Chin-Checking Logic Over Stolen Cover ArtFreddie and Logic smoothed everything out, in due time.By Devin Ch
- SocietyLogic Selling Los Angeles Bachelor Pad Acquired After DivorceLogic is already leaving behind his newly-acquired bachelor pad.By Milca P.
- MusicLogic Explains Personal & Social Impact Of "Everybody" On 1-Year AnniversaryLogic, aware he's been made a Biracial meme, hopes to put his social impact to great use.By Devin Ch
- MusicLogic Shares Heartfelt Message After "Everybody" Goes PlatinumLogic's gone platinum off "Everybody."By Aron A.
- MusicLogic Goes In Depth On Recording With 2 Chainz, Big Sean & MoreLogic talks "Bobby Tarantino 2", going head-to-head with Big Sean, and more.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLogic Drops Off His New Single "Overnight"Logic drops off his latest single & video for "Overnight." By Aron A.
- MusicLogic's "Everybody" Did Better First Week Numbers Than Katy Perry & Harry StylesLogic's claim on "44 More" holds true. By Aron A.
- NewsLogic Snaps On His New Single "44 More"Logic drops off his new single "44 More." By Aron A.
- MusicLogic Challenges Vince Staples To A Playstation Duel In "Hot Ones"Logic is put to the ultimate test. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic's "1-800-273-8255" Goes 2X PlatinumLogic's "1-800-273-8255" scores another platinum plaque.By Mitch Findlay