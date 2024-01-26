Nicki Minaj & The Barbz Get "Everybody" To Chart Amid Megan Thee Stallion Beef

Megan Thee Stallion's new single "Hiss" has certainly been making waves, but the Barbz have made sure that Nicki Minaj hasn't lost out on any of the spotlight. For those who don't know, Meg threw quite a bit of shade Nicki's way on the song, seemingly calling out her husband for being a registered sex offender.

This has resulted in a massive feud between Meg and Nicki's fiercely loyal fanbases online. Amid the debacle, Nicki has liked some shady Tweets aimed at Meg, and is already in the process of readying her response, "Big Foot." She even recently called on her fans to get her Pink Friday 2 track with Lil Uzi Vert, "Everybody," to re-enter the charts.

Nicki Minaj Believes In Fans

"Barbz, the decision is yours," she wrote earlier today alongside a post about the track. Barbz in the comments quickly came through with screenshots of their purchases and demands for others to buy the song. Shortly after, Nicki shared a Tweet about the song nearing the top 10 on iTunes, encouraging them to continue. "Oh that was quick barbz! I believe in you," she wrote. "Let’s go." On the other side of things, Meg recently took to Twitter to promote "Hiss," urging fans to "run it up."

She just recently unveiled the song's accompanying music video, which is receiving a ton of praise online. Nicki continues to promote Pink Friday 2 on Twitter, boasting about the album's success. She also recently dropped a list of Meg's flaws. "Every album she’s ever released= flopped. Paid media all the time. Fraudulent awards = flopped. Horrible ACTOR that can’t cry on cue don’t try to act bookie it’s a chop. Pathological & manipulative liar. Using ghost writers & still SUCK," she wrote. What do you think of Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's reignited beef? What about the Barbz getting "Everybody" to chart again following the release of Meg's new song? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

