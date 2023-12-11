Nicki Minaj's "Everybody" With Lil Uzi Vert Has Viral Written All Over It

Nicki Minaj has finally delivered her long-awaited follow-up to one of her biggest records. With Pink Friday 2 out everywhere for a couple of days now, people are starting to find what songs they enjoy. There have been a few that are sure to be on a lot of people's playlists. Those most likely include the tracks with features from J. Cole, Drake, and Future.

One of them that a lot of people are already gravitating toward is "Everybody," with Lil Uzi Vert. These two have been working together for several years now. Compared to a majority of Nicki's previous efforts with him, this one has a unique flare to it. Jersey club music has been making its way into hip-hop more and more lately and that is the direction they decided to go in with this one.

Listen To "Everybody" By Nicki Minaj And Lil Uzi Vert

On YouTube, the song is currently number two on trending for music. The infectious flow from both Nicki and Uzi is highly addicting. It is sure to work its way into your head, as it is very easy to follow along. If the sample sounds familiar to you, that is because it draws heavy inspiration from "Move Your Feet" by Junior Senior. We can see that "Everybody" has the potential to be one of the most viral tracks of the year. Get your for your TikTok to be taken over by videos using this audio in it.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Everybody," By Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert off Pink Friday 2? Is this the best track from the record, why or why not? Out of all of the sample flips on the record, was this one done the most effectively? Where do you rank this Uzi and Nicki collab amongst the rest of them? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song releases throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't tryna be buddy (Body)

I'm a multi-million dollar home (Body)

Hollow points gonna go through your (Body)

Washin' them b*****s, Bath and (Body)

He be kissin' all over my (Body)

Get his d*** stiffer than a roll (Body)

