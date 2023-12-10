J. Cole's "Let Me Calm Down" Feature On Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Continues His Impressive Run

Which of the Queen of Rap's new collaborations is your favourite?

BYHayley Hynes
LetMeCalmDownLetMeCalmDown

There are few mainstream rappers whom Nicki Minaj hasn't collaborated with, and on Friday (December 8), she crossed a few names off her dream list thanks to the release of her first LP since 2018. On Pink Friday 2, not only do we hear the Trinidadian reconnect with past frequent collaborators like Drake and Lil Wayne, but she and J. Cole also came together for the first time on a track called "Let Me Calm Down."

Overproduction by ATL Jacob, Hendrix Smoke, and Kujibeats, we hear both lyricists reflect on their problematic relationship dynamics. "My heart sayin' I love him while I'm screamin' that I hate him / And ain't no more debatin', this time, it's a ultimatum," Minaj begins her verse, pouring her heart into every word. "I wrote a line for you and it was beautiful / I made a sign for you to say you're beautiful / You're so, so irresistible / Take me to somewhere mystical," she continues on the chorus.

Read More: "Pink Friday 2" Reactions: Nicki Minaj Stunned, Slayed, Shocked & Soured On New Album

J. Cole and Nicki Minaj Collab for the First Time on "Let Me Calm Down"

For his part, Cole unsurprisingly continues his streak of killing every feature he's been on this year. "Uh, havin' her ain't for the faint of heart / She bad as f**k but hard to deal with, and it ain't her fault," he gasses up the woman in his life. "She got ambition like the ni**as, and the vision for herself / So she can't rest until she feel like she done made her mark."

Check out J. Cole and Nicki Minaj's penmanship on "Let Me Calm Down" above. If you're feeling the rap legends' first-ever collaboration, add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, check back in later this weekend.

Read More: Drake & J. Cole Unveil New "First Person Shooter" Music Video

Quotable Lyrics:

They talkin’ slick and make you wanna pull a Rated-R
You like her, love her like a brother, like a manager, an A&R
Plus a therapist when it start rainin’ hard
Her life was trauma filled, it left her with a tainted heart

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.