North West Dances To New Nicki Minaj Album In Barbie Themed Fit

Overnight, Nicki Minaj finally released her highly-anticipated 5th album Pink Friday 2. She didn't keep anything back from fans delivering a massive 22-song tracklist that added up to over 80 minutes of material. Included in the tracklist are singles dating back to last year like "Super Freaky Girl," "Red Ruby Da Sleaze," and "Last Time I Saw You." The album is also packed full of high-profile features. J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Lil Wayne, Future, and many more pop up on some of the album's most talked about songs. The project also contains some notable samples, including one from Billie Eilish on the opening track.

One of the tracks that has stood out to fans immediately is "Everybody" with Lil Uzi Vert. One of those fans is Kim Kardashian's daughter North West. She's no stranger to being a fan of some of the biggest female rappers around. Recently she was starstruck when she got the chance to Facetime with Sexyy Red. Now she's also proving to be quite a Barb. It seems like North stayed up late to listen to Nicki's new album right when it dropped and took the event seriously while sporting a Barbie-themed fit. A video of her dancing to "Everybody" started making the rounds overnight just as other fans were digesting the album. Check out the full clip below.

North West Dancing To Nicki Minaj

In the comments, fans agree with North's hype. "Nicki has a huge fanbase and she catered to ALL. It’s a song for everyone and their vibe. Love this song & the album!!" one of the top comments reads. "I love North. She’s so tapped into culture authentically. We was doing the same thing to our fav artist at this age too," another comment agrees.

In the wake of Pink Friday 2's release fans quickly tried to break down its lyrical content. One of the standout points on the record features a bar about Tory Lanez that many are interpreting as a Megan Thee Stallion diss. What do you think of North West dancing to the new Nicki Minaj album shortly after it was released? Let us know in the comment section below.

