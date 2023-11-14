North West Is A Lemonade Stand Scammer, Kim Kardashian Says

Kim Kardashian says North West scams her friends with a lemonade stand. Speaking about her daughter during a new interview with GQ, Kardashian explained that she charged one of her friends $20 for a drink.

“She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner,” she said. Kardashain explained: “She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them. If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’ ”

North West & The Kardashians Attend "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

From there, Kardashian explained that she strives to give her children as "normal" of a life as possible. “I try to have my kids be as normal as possible and live in a neighborhood where they can ride bikes to their cousins’ houses,” she said. “I understand that it is not a normal life. We’re never going to have a normal family life no matter what. As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can.” Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, welcomed North back in June 2013. She is the eldest of their four children.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian discusses her plans to become a lawyer, revealing that she intends to take the bar exam late next year or early 2025. She also discusses her relationship with religion, the death of her father, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kim Kardashian on HotNewHipHop.

