North West Has Dyslexia, 10-Year-Old Shares Her Diagnosis On TikTok

During a recent TikTok live stream, 10-year-old North West revealed that she's been diagnosed with dyslexia. “Guys, I have dyslexia," she told viewers. "Do you even know what that is?” Her mom, Kim Kardashian, made note of how open she was being during the livestream. “Northie, you are sure spilling the tea on here," she explained.

While North seemed to have no problem sharing that she has dyslexia, her mother ended the stream shortly after the reveal. According to her, she makes a conscious effort to keep her children's personal issues out of the spotlight. “I am going to get off this Live right now because you are just saying way too much," she said. "I purposely don’t talk about stuff that you are going through.” North is certainly no stranger to TikTok, and this isn't the first time Kim intervened after feeling like she went too far.

Read More: North West Gets Kim Kardashian To Dance In TikTok

Kim Kardashian Says She Avoids Discussing What North's "Going Through"

(L-R) Kim Kardashian, North West and Olivier Rousteing are seen backstage after the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Over the summer, the SKIMS founder admitted that after North shared a video dancing along to Ice Spice's track with PinkPantheress, “Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2,” she decided to take the video down. "The Ice Spice videos, she said, 'Mommy, can I post this?'" Kim recalled. "I was out of town, so I had my… nanny was there [and] allowed it. And as soon as I saw the words and everything, I was like, 'Oh, no no. We're taking this down.' She totally understood. So, I think that's the trial and error sometimes."

Kim went on to reference North's father, Kanye West, claiming that he didn't want his daughter on the app. "And, you know, then I saw on the Internet, it's like, 'Kanye was right.' You know? And maybe he was, you know?" she explained. "In that instance. But in the creative side where she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, I will fight for her to be creative in those ways. So, it's always a compromise. No one's always gonna agree and you just have to do the best that you can as a parent and try to protect your kids, but also let them be creative." What do you think of North West revealing that she has dyslexia? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: North West & Kim Kardashian Twin With Face Tattoos & Matching Neon Chanel

[Via]