North West & Kim Kardashian Twin With Face Tattoos & Matching Neon Chanel

North West may only be 10 years old, but the young girl was famous before she was even born. When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced they were expecting their first child together, no one could have ever expected the rollercoaster that life would take them on over the next decade. Though they couldn't quite see eye-to-eye in terms of their marriage, the pair have been doing their best to successfully co-parent North and her three siblings, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. In the past, they came to blows due to their eldest's desire to post content on TikTok. While Ye was initially against his daughter being on the platform, she and Kim continue to post videos together on their shared account for the world's entertainment.

On Monday (September 25), @kimandnorth lit up with a new video of the mother-daughter duo altering their appearance with the use of filters. The tween and the 42-year-old both revealed what they'd look like if their faces were covered in tattoos while comfortably lounging at home. Of course, Kardashian once compared the idea of her getting inked to putting "a bumper sticker on a Bentley," so it's unlikely we'll see her sporting a piece anytime soon. North, on the other hand, could take after her father when she's old enough to make more permanent decisions about her body.

North West and Her Mom Show Off Their Face Tattoos

Apart from that video, the reality starlet and North also put together a vlog from their day out at Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower. The Poosh founder is expecting her first son with Travis Barker, and recently underwent emergency fetal surgery to save the fetus' life. Thankfully, she seems to have made a full recovery in time to host her Disney-themed event.

Kim and her partner-in-crime wore coordinated Chanel outfits for the function, the former in a bright yellow vintage button-up while North rocked a coral colour in the same design. Both wore their dark hair up in high ponytails and embraced the cooler fall weather with sharp black leather pants.

Kim Kardashian Keeps Her Kids Looking Fresh

