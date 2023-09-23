Kim Kardashian’s Pink Bikini Tennis Thirst Traps Earn Epic Response From Serena Williams

Despite her best efforts to look as flawless as possible most of the time, trolls always seem to find something to criticize in Kim Kardashian's social media posts. Whether it's an out-of-place hair, a seemingly photoshopped waist line, or what seems to be a different face altogether, the strikes piling up against the socialite are innumerable. Still, she continues to use Instagram as a place to host everything from heartwarming photos with her four children and promotions for her various brands to bikini thirst traps.

Seeing as it's the first day of fall (September 23), many are using their platforms to share their favourite outfits for transitioning into cooler weather. Kardashian (sort of) got the memo that it's time to start layering, wearing a Barbie pink button-up over her Chanel bathing suit in the same colour. Today's photos came from a shoot in a tropical location, where the reality star did her thing for the camera barefoot on a tennis court. Most of the snaps focus on the 42-year-old's toned body and glowing skin, though some do see her attempting to throw the ball around.

Kim Kardashian Says Bikinis Are Still in Style This Fall

Unfortunately for Kardashian, the aforementioned internet trolls were quick to put her on blast, mostly slamming her noticeably slimmer body for being "too skinny." In addition to that, others are questioning if she even really played any tennis while the pictures were being taken. Specifically, Serena Williams called the model out for her poor form when carrying the racquet, earning thousands of likes in the time since.

Serena Williams Reacts

"Literally not how you hold a racquet," the all-star athlete commented underneath her friend's latest photo dump. "Clearly I have to give you lessons lol 😍😍," Williams further teased. Do you think Kim Kardashian has a future as a tennis player? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

