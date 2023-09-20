Odell Beckham Jr.’s Ex Lauren Wood Drops Cryptic Instagram Posts Amid Kim Kardashian Rumors

Lauren Wood has dropped a series of Instagram posts amid rumors that her ex-boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr. is now spending time with Kim Kardashian. In one post, Wood shared a collection of selfies inside her car with the caption "Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown." Many are taking this as a jab at Kardashian. In another post, Wood shared some lowkey thirst traps with the caption "If you start out with “I hate to be that person, but…” just stop right there pls." Furthermore, Woods posted several images to her story that could be taken as shots against the new pairing.

First reported by People, Kardashian has been "hanging out" with Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.. This news came around the same time as reports that OBJ had split from Wood. However, a separate source who spoke with TMZ insisted that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. are completely platonic and met through mutual friends. Beckham Jr. and Wood have two children together.

Kim K + OBJ?

It's been a while since Kardashian dated an athlete. Granted, she was married to Kanye West for several years. However, after her divorce from West, she began dating the aforementioned Davidson. However, before Kanye, Kardashian dated her fair share of athletes. In 2007, Kardashian briefly dated USC legend and then Saints running back Reggie Bush. The relationship was chronicled on the earliest seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Furthermore, Kardashian told People that Bush could be the one. However, their schedules put strain on the relationship and they broke up in 2009. She bounced back with a Summer 2010 fling with then-Cowboys receiver Miles Austin.

Of course, her most famous athlete relationship is her 72-day marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries. While they seemed like a good couple leading up to the wedding, too many differences caused the partnership to crash and burn. Furthermore, Humphries would be the last guy that Kardashian (publicly) dated before getting together with Kanye. As of OBJ, only time will tell if this is the next conquest of Kardashian's heart, or just a new friend she likes to spend time with.

