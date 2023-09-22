Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Pictures Of His Son Amid Relationship Drama

Odell Beckham Jr. blessed his Instagram followers with a collection of pictures of his young son. Captioned "My Baby Boy," the images show Beckham Jr. spending some quality time with his son. A message is threaded throughout the collection. "God heard you. Be patient. Not to spoil the ending, but you will win in the end, remember that. The real flex is letting people talk about the old you while you busy evolving. My peace > everything else."

Zydn Beckham turns two next year and is the son of Beckham Jr. and model Lauren Wood. He was born just after OBJ won the Super Bowl in 2022 with the Rams. However, reports indicate that Beckham Jr. and Wood split recently, with no public reason given for the breakup.

Read More: OBJ clarifies comments about living with Drake

OBJ Linked To Kim Kardashian

Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. has been linked with a new romance in the midst of the breakup drama. First reported by People, Kim Kardashian has been "hanging out" with Beckham Jr. in recent weeks. However, a separate source who spoke with TMZ insisted that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. are completely platonic and met through mutual friends. Despite this, it's the first serious rumor about Kardashian's dating life since her breakup with Pete Davidson in 2022. While the SKIMS founder was linked to Tom Brady earlier in the summer, there was never any meat to those rumors.

As the rumor began to circulate, Wood took to Instagram. In one post, Wood shared a collection of selfies inside her car with the caption "Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown." Many are taking this as a jab at Kardashian. In another post, Wood shared some lowkey thirst traps with the caption "If you start out with “I hate to be that person, but…” just stop right there pls." Furthermore, Woods posted several images to her story that could be taken as shots against the new pairing.

Read More: Kim K stuns in vacation photo dump

[via]