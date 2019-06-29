father son
- Pop CultureDiddy's Son Removes Face Tattoo After Negative FeedbackAfter fans did not deem this ink the "Perfect" look that the actor and signer desired, he owned up to it and trusted his followers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKiller Mike Reveals Son's Kidney Transplant Went Smoothly: ReportLife's been hectic for Mike, but this is a sign that things will get back on track soon. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsLil Wayne's Kids Meet Queen Latifah While Sitting Courtside: WatchWeezy was all smiles while chopping it up with the "Hairspray" actress earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTory Lanez Gets Prison Visit From His SonThey spent two weekends together in-person, not with a glass window between them, after not being able to meet for the holidays.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDDG Claims Ignorance Over "Halo" Bar In His Freestyle Referencing His SonApparently, the rapper didn't remember spitting about his newborn child on his latest verse, and fans will be very quick to correct him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeChrisean Jr. Isn't Blueface's Son, MILF Music Founder MaintainsBlue says that it's been "scientifically proven" the baby boy isn't his.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHow Many Kids Does Kodak Black Have? Rapper's Next Baby Boy Arriving In 2024Despite this week's wild legal troubles, Yak is looking forward to the future and meeting his newborn son.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface's Dad Parties With Jaidyn Alexis & Her Fiance: WatchIt's been a busy weekend for the First Lady of MILF Music, from attending Adam22's birthday party to performing her "Barbie" single.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeBlueface's Son Appears In Cannabis Ad While Rapper Chases Him Around The House: WatchBlue's unconventional parenting tactics are continuing to be called into question.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Shares Pictures Of His Son Amid Relationship DramaOBJ appeared to leave a special message for his son amongst the pictures.By Ben Mock
- SportsNBA YoungBoy's Son Won't Follow In Floyd Mayweather's Footsteps: "He Going To Be A UFC Fighter"Yaya and Floyd Mayweather might not be pleased with YB's plans for his son's future.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralLil Wayne Stops Podcast To Say Goodnight To His Son: WatchLil Wayne shows all the love to his son in this heartwarming clip.By Ben Mock
- LifeJay-Z's Alleged Son Shares New Details About Rapper's Relationship With His Late Mother30-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite has been trying to obtain a paternity test from Hov for the last decade.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Shares Sweet, Sleepy Snap Of Boyfriend Darius Jackson & Baby LeodisThe young parents appear to be having a blast navigating their new life together.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeFlo Rida's Son's Medical Bills Reportedly Not Paid By Rapper After Fifth-Floor Window FallAs a result of the incident, Flo's 6-year-old son suffered from a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMarlon Wayans Shares Tribute After Father Howell Wayans Passes AwayThe actor and comedian shared a touching, heartbroken, but loving post after news broke about his father's loss.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearLil Baby's Son Jason Iced Out With 2 Incredible Pendants Totalling Over 7 CaratsThe "My Turn" artist had the luxury pieces made at Icebox Diamonds & Watches.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeJayDaYoungan's Father Says He & Late Rapper Were Ambushed By 5 Gunmen Outside Their HouseKenyatta Scott was shot twice in the arm during the attack on his 24-year-old son; he remains in recovery in the hospital.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsInstagram Gallery: Chris Brown's Sweetest Moments With His KidsBreezy's babies are his world – and his twins.By Hayley Hynes
- Life50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"The 9-year-old is the son of Curtis Jackson and his ex Daphne Joy.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureOffset Shares Sweet Photos With Baby Boy Wave Set CephusCardi and Offset have been showing their family plenty of social media love lately.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake & Adonis Sport Matching Braids In Sweet New Instagram SelfieName a more iconic duo.By Hayley Hynes
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Parent-Shaming Over Son's Concert Spotting: "That's Not My Kid"An Instagrammer wittingly stokes 50 Cent's decade-long dispute with his eldest son Marquise Jackson.By Devin Ch