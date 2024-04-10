XXXTENTACION's Killer Laughs At Rapper's Son After Gekyume Pays Tribute To His Late Father

When XXXTENTACION was killed, not only did he leave behind millions of fans to mourn, but the young star also said an untimely goodbye to his son. Gekyume Onfroy is now five years old, and though we don't see much of him in the public eye, updates do surface every now and then to show us how X's son is learning and growing without his father physically by his side. Sadly, the latest one is going viral thanks to a tactless reaction from one of the "Jocelyn Flores" artist's killers.

The initial footage of young Onfroy is heartwarming, showing him leading another man through his house to show off photos of XXXTENTACION. "That's my dad!" he excitedly says while showing off a framed image of the Florida native performing. "Do you wanna see another picture of my dad?" X's song happily asks, leading the way toward another happy memory. "Have you showed me these before?" a voice behind the camera asks, suggesting Onfroy has a lot of pride in his father, even though they didn't get to spend much time together.

Read More: Offset Links Up With XXXTENTACION's Little Brother In New Picture

YMT Boatwright Appears to Laugh at XXXTENTACION's Son's Pain

When YMT Boatwright, one of the men responsible for taking X's life, got hold of the video, he couldn't resist reposting it on Instagram. Rather than feeling remorseful for his actions, it seems like the "😂😂" emojis he wrote alongside the video suggest he feels very proud to have left the young boy without a father.

XXXTENTACION's 2018 death feels like it happened only yesterday. Even all this time later, new information regarding the tragedy continues to come out, such as this month's autopsy report reveal. Not everyone was happy to see the details of their favourite rapper's death be shared with the public, though some gained closure from a more clear understanding of what happened. Read all about that at the link below, and check back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: XXXTENTACION Autopsy Report Surfaces Online, Fans React

[Via]