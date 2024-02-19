Offset Links Up With XXXTENTACION's Little Brother In New Picture

Even though it's been years since XXXTENTACION passed away his influence is still being felt in hip hop. Additionally, members of his family continue to pop up in notable places. That was the case when his son made his modeling debut in the new line of clothing from X's Revenge brand. Just a few weeks later he made headlines for an adorable attempt of the viral One Swear Word challenge where he refused to say anything bad.

Now in a new picture X's brother is still brushing shoulders with some of the biggest names in hip hop. He crossed paths with former Migos rapper Offset. Once fans processed the pair running into each other they couldn't help but make note of how surprisingly similar they look. "Why does X’s little brother look more like Offset than Offset?" one of the most liked replies to the picture reads. "He look like he could be offset son lol" another comment agrees. Check out the post and all the fan reactions to it below.

Offset With XXXTENTACION's Brother

Late last year, Offset found himself facing a hurricane of rumors about his relationship with Cardi B. It started when fans first noticed that the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Over the next few weeks almost every move either rapper made that was visible to the public ended up being scrutinized as fans tried to decipher what was going on.

Recently they gave fans another clue at how things might be going and it was a positive update. The pair spent Valentine's day together and seemed to go on a pretty charming date. The posts about it sparked renewed interest in how one of the definitive couples in rap were doing. Though they didn't give any definitive updates fans were happy to see things seemingly moving in a positive direction. What do you think of Offset crossing paths with XXXTENTACION's little brother? Do you agree with commentors that the pair look strangely alike? Let us know in the comment section below.

