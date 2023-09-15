Cardi B Calls Into Offset’s 24-Hour Livestream

Offset has sparked a surprise recent friendship with streamed Kai Cenat. Earlier this month when Cenat was embroiled in controversy over a poorly conceived giveaway that ended with his arrest for starting a riot, the rapper was one of those who came to his defense. Clearly, the pair are appreciating each other's co-sign as they popped up on a livestream together last week. Two hilarious viral moments spawned from that stream, the first being a reveal that a friend had been holding the Migos rapper's phone for him the whole time. The second was when the pair cooked up a message for Kai to send to SZA's DMs to shoot his shot with her.

Now, they've once again teamed up for a substantial livestream. The pair put on a full 24-hour livestream to promote Offset's upcoming new album Set It Off. During the stream, the rapper received a call from his wife, AKA Cardi B. The pair were as hilarious as ever discussing what he was up to with Kai and it turns out Cardi had been keeping an eye on the livestream too. "You need to be streaming every single day for 24 hours, so I can know everything you're doing," she joked over the phone. Check out the clip of their phone call below.

Cardi B Wants Offset Streaming Every Day

That wasn't the only funny viral moment to come from the stream. In another clip Kai Cenat tries to help Offset get over his fear of snakes by surprising him with a snake trainer and a huge python. As you'd expect it doesn't really, work and all the rapper is really willing to do is gently pet the snake.

Offset's new album Set It Off will arrive in less than a month. Earlier this week he confirmed that the highly anticipated new project would be dropping on October 13. What do you think of Cardi B and Offset's hilarious interaction during his livestream? Let us know in the comment section below.

