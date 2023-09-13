NLE Choppa’s “Full Circle Moment” With Nelly At The VMAs Draws Offset Comparisons

Fans think Offset may have started a new trend for male rappers.

The VMAs were last night and music industry stars showed out from start to finish. They were so packed with big names that some even made appearances in the pre-show. One of those performances was a perfect pairing between NLE Choppa and Nelly. They teamed up to perform a medley of Nelly's classic hit "It's Getting Hot" and the NLE Choppa song that interpolates it "Hot In Herre." The two performers blended together perfectly treating fans to a hyped-up performance. On the pink carpet, Choppa explained how the collab came about. “It just simply came about by reaching out to him and just asking. And this was one of the moments he was waiting for — to have with me and we did and we shared the stage and we graced it.”

One of the things that stood out to fans online was that NLE Choppa was performing choreography on stage. While choreo has been creeping into hip-hop in recent years it is almost exclusively reserved for female rappers. Fans watching Choppa unveil some pre-planned dance moves reminded of another rapper who recently dipped his toes into choreography, Offset. After a tweet of Choppa's dancing made the rounds, one quote tweet in particular made the comparison. "Offset got the girls shook!" it said. Check out the entire interaction below.

Did Offset Inspire NLE Choppa To Learn Choreo?

NLE Choppa has lofty ambitions for himself as an artist. Last month when it was pointed out that hip-hop had gone a full year without a song reaching the number one spot on the charts, he reacted. He claimed that he would be the one to break the trend, but ultimately that didn't happen. Subsequently, Doja Cat's single "Paint The Town Red" jumped up to a new peak at the number one spot this week.

If Choppa was going to get a number one it could be his newest single "College Girls." The track is a party anthem claiming that college girls have more fun. What do you think of NLE Choppa performing choreography at the VMAs? Let us know in the comment section below.

