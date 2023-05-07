Nelly
- MusicWho Is D'Nerro? Nelly's New Girl GroupMeet the rising stars of Nelly’s label Derrty Ent. By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsIs Ashanti Pregnant? Nelly Belly Rubbing Video Has Social Media SpeculatingThe pair has been looking awful lovey dovey lately.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTasha K Continues Talking About Ashanti And Nelly Doubling Down On CriticismTasha is re-upping on her comments about Nelly and Ashanti.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsSexyy Red's "Pound Town" Lyrics Help Ashanti Express NSFW Desires To NellyHer coochie pink, her booty hole brown!By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWhat Is Nelly's Best-Selling Album?Nelly, a legend in the rap game, has had numerous successes, yet only one of his albums have sold more than 10 million copies.By Marvin J
- StreetwearNelly Ices Ashanti Out, Turns Up The Heat While Serenading Her With Jodeci's "Freek'N You": WatchNow that they're IG official, Nelly isn't holding back on how much he loves Ashanti.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNLE Choppa's "Full Circle Moment" With Nelly At The VMAs Draws Offset ComparisonsFans think Offset may have started a new trend for male rappers.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsNelly Confirms Ashanti Relationship, Admits Both Singers Were SurprisedEven decades after first meeting Ashanti, Nelly continues to blush whenever he speaks about his lover.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNLE Choppa's Nelly-Inspired Single Has Him Feeling More Confident Than Ever Before"I'M THE GREATEST," NLE declared on Twitter earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNelly & Ashanti Give Usher A Run For His Money In Adorable New Singing Video"Nice & Slow" was the reunited couple's impromptu karaoke choice of the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNLE Choppa Pays Tribute To Nelly In New Track “It’s Getting Hot," Social Media ReactsNLE Choppa's new song is "Nelly-approved."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNelly's Debut Album "Country Grammar" Turns 23"Country Grammar" was the ultimate debut. Today, we revisit Nelly's classic album for its 23rd anniversary.By Wyatt Westlake
- StreetwearAshanti Gives Goddess Vibes In Bermuda Carnival Costume, Gets Cozy With Nelly While PerformingThe recently reconciled couple haven't been shy about showing off their love.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearAshanti & Nelly Rock Luxurious Matching Outfits For Annual QC Music Black Ball, Twitter ReactsIrv Gotti's name was unsurprisingly dragged into the discourse.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAshanti Throws It Back On Nelly During Las Vegas PerformanceAshanti and Ja Rule took over the Palms Casino Resort this past weekend, and the former brought along her man as a special surprise for fans.By Hayley Hynes
- TVRappers Who Starred In Their Own Reality TV ShowsFrom the family-centered, to the absolutely chaotic.By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentAshanti's Best Hip Hop Collabs: Ja Rule, Fat Joe, & MoreAshanti’s Hip Hop collabs will continue to stand the test of time. By Demi Phillips
- MusicN.O.R.E. Links Up With 50 Cent And Nelly At Lovers & FriendsThere was a meeting of some hip hop greats at Lovers & FriendsBy Ben Mock