Nelly Calls Out Kamala Harris For Marrying A White Man Amid Donald Trump Performance Backlash

BY Caroline Fisher 947 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nelly Kamala Harris Donald Trump Backlash Political News
Nelly performs at SunFest on May 3, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. GREG LOVETT / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nelly recently suggested that he's more pro-Black than Kamala Harris because of who they each decided to marry.

Nelly has been on the receiving end of some serious backlash ever since he performed at Donald Trump's Inaugural Ball in January, and he continues to fire back.

Recently, for example, he wrote a lengthy message in The Shade Room's comments section. In it, he suggested that he's more pro-Black than Kamala Harris. He also defended Snoop Dogg's decision to perform at Trump’s Crypto Ball this year.

“I’ll put whatever up me and Snoop do more in the community and have been doing for over 20+ years against any of you that are on here just talking trash and have no stats to back up what you mean to the community," he wrote in part, per TMZ. "From the Black families that we employ to the black children that we help every day and all year through our nonprofits."

Read More: Ashanti’s Mother Was Horrified About Nelly Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration

Does Nelly Support Donald Trump?
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Record artist Nelly performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“And on top of that we are 'Black men' married to beautiful Black women with Black children," he continued. "Should be inspiring to most but some of y’all have a problem with because 'the prosecutor who has probably locked up more Black than we’ve helped woman of color with the white husband did not win the election .. again I reiterate, I did not campaign for anyone. I do not tell people who to vote for. I respect and love our country from top to bottom good and bad."

Nelly's latest remarks come after he discussed his controversial decison to perform at Trump's Inaugural Ball with Ebro Darden on Hot 97. He insisted that the performance was not necessarily a reflection of his political views, claiming that he didn't endorse anyone. “What you have is respect for office. I never endorsed any president,” he said.

“And it’s great how people spin narratives to best fit whatever they’re against," he added. "Instead of giving a brother the exact fundamental of what he did and what he said."

Read More: 50 Cent Confirms Nelly's Story About Making Him Apologize To Ashanti

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
nelly-responds-to-backlash-hip-hop-news Politics Nelly Responds To "Pro-Trump" Claims After Performing At Inaugural Ball 719
Jim Jones Defends Rappers White House Respect Donald Trump Hip Hop News Politics What's The Big Deal? Jim Jones Defends Rappers Visiting White House To "Respect" Donald Trump 1109
2024 BottleRock Napa Valley Politics Nelly Refuses To Back Down After Backlash For Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration 826
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming 6.5K