Nelly has been on the receiving end of some serious backlash ever since he performed at Donald Trump's Inaugural Ball in January, and he continues to fire back.

Recently, for example, he wrote a lengthy message in The Shade Room's comments section. In it, he suggested that he's more pro-Black than Kamala Harris. He also defended Snoop Dogg's decision to perform at Trump’s Crypto Ball this year.

“I’ll put whatever up me and Snoop do more in the community and have been doing for over 20+ years against any of you that are on here just talking trash and have no stats to back up what you mean to the community," he wrote in part, per TMZ. "From the Black families that we employ to the black children that we help every day and all year through our nonprofits."

Does Nelly Support Donald Trump?

Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Record artist Nelly performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“And on top of that we are 'Black men' married to beautiful Black women with Black children," he continued. "Should be inspiring to most but some of y’all have a problem with because 'the prosecutor who has probably locked up more Black than we’ve helped woman of color with the white husband did not win the election .. again I reiterate, I did not campaign for anyone. I do not tell people who to vote for. I respect and love our country from top to bottom good and bad."

Nelly's latest remarks come after he discussed his controversial decison to perform at Trump's Inaugural Ball with Ebro Darden on Hot 97. He insisted that the performance was not necessarily a reflection of his political views, claiming that he didn't endorse anyone. “What you have is respect for office. I never endorsed any president,” he said.